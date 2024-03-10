Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Winners: Shraddha Or Sriti Jha - Who Will Win Favorite Character Female Trophy?

Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024
Winners
List:
Since
January
2024
came
to
a
close,
the
highly
awaited
awards
season
has
been
in
full
swing.
With
the
buzz
of
the
Filmfare
Awards,
Iconic
Gold
Awards
2024,
and
Dadasaheb
Phalke
International
Film
Festival
Awards
now
settled,
attention
has
shifted
to
one
of
the
television
industry's
most
esteemed
events:
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024.
Every
year,
celebrities
from
Zee
TV
come
together
to
celebrate
accomplishments
and
acknowledge
nominees
across
various
categories.
Fans
of
popular
ZEE
TV
shows
like
Kumkum
Bhagya,
Kundali
Bhagya,
Bhagya
Lakshami,
and
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024,
and
tonight
(March
10)
marks
the
end
of
their
anticipation.
Yes,
you
heard
it
correctly!
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024
TELECAST
DATE,
TIME,
AND
CHANNEL
While
the
main
event
was
held
on
February
21
in
Mumbai,
it
is
set
to
be
telecasted
on
ZEE
TV
and
ZEE5
tonight
from
7
pm
onwards.
Sriti
Jha,
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
Shraddha
Arya,
Paras
Kalnawat,
Sana
Sayyad,
Rohit
Suchanti,
Aishwarya
Khare,
Arjit
Taneja,
Niharika
Roy,
Abrar
Qazi,
and
many
other
celebrities
will
be
seen
marking
their
presence
by
attending
the
red
carpet
of
ZRA
2024,
exuding
elegance
and
style.
As
the
event
is
set
to
air
on
TV,
fans
are
excited
to
know
the
names
of
celebrities
who
walked
away
with
the
ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
trophies.
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024
WINNERS
LIST:
WHO
WILL
WIN
FAVOURITE
CHARACTER
FEMALE
AWARD?
With
anticipation
building
up
among
fans,
everyone
is
eagerly
awaiting
to
discover
the
winner
of
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024
Favourite
Character
(Female)
trophy.
For
those
who
may
not
be
aware,
the
nominees
in
this
category
include
Radha
(Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan),
Poorvi
(Kumkum
Bhagya),
Shakti
(Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Adhyaya
Shiv
Shakti),
Lakshmi
(Bhagya
Lakshmi),
Amruta
(Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye),
Preeta
(Kundali
Bhagya),
Heer
(Ikk
Kudi
Punjab
Di),
Dua
(Rabb
se
hai
Dua),
and
Kesar
(Kyunki...
Saas
Maa,
Bahu
Beti
Hoti
Hai).
Among
them,
Amruta,
portrayed
by
Sriti
Jha,
and
Preeta,
played
by
Shraddha
Arya,
stand
out
as
the
most
popular
contenders,
with
one
of
them
being
the
most
likely
to
receive
the
Favourite
Character
(Female)
award.
However,
let's
wait
for
the
event
and
see
if
our
prediction
turns
out
to
be
true
or
not.