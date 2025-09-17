Nagma Mirajkar-Awez Darbar Wedding Date: When Is BB19 Couple Getting Married? BIG Update Amid Cheating Scandal

Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar Wedding Update: Popular social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar enjoy a massive fan following all across the internet. Best known for their viral dance videos on TikTok and Instagram reels, the couple, who have known each other since a decade, took their love story to national television after their participation in the most popular yet controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 19. However, their 'pyaar dosti hai' love story recently found itself in the middle of a controversy after Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali made some shocking revelations about Awez last week. Things took an uglier turn when MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Shubhi Joshi, without taking his name, hinted at dating Awez last year and him two-timing her. In the same interview with Filmygyan, Shubhi also claimed that Awez had once stated that his public relationship with her long-term girlfriend is just for the sake of videos.

And now, Nagma Mirajkar, after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 19, broke her silence on the ongoing chatter. She also shared a big update on her wedding plans with Awez. For those unversed, the two were originally supposed to tie the knot by the end of this year, but their marriage was reportedly put on hold due to their joint participation in Bigg Boss 19.

Nagma Mirajkar Reacts To Cheating Allegations Against Bf Awez Darbar After Bigg Boss 19 Elimination

Allegations of Awez Darbar cheating on Nagma Mirajkar surfaced for the first time when the latter was still inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Social media star and dancing sensation Awez Darbar has found himself in the middle of a storm as cheating allegations rock his public relationship with his long-time partner, Nagma Mirajkar.

In a post-elimination from Bigg Boss 19 interview with Pinkvilla, Nagma finally addressed the ongoing cheating controversy around her partner. She was quoted as saying, "See, I would just say that Awez and I have been very clear about our relationship. Before coming to Bigg Boss, we spoke and we decided to get married."

Nagma added, "So, my only focus right now is to support him, be there for him, and take everything ahead with a positive note. I am not giving light to any other news right now because I don't think that is the need of the hour."

Is Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar Wedding Still Happening? When Is The D-Day?

In the same interview, Nagma confirmed that the wedding bells are set to ring very soon for them. "I am looking forward to getting married to him. My entire energy is focused on that right now," she stated. Talking about her wedding date, Nagma revealed that they are likely to start prepping for their big day in the first half of next year after BB19 is over.

She stated, "I think it would be next year's first half we might plan. Like, Bigg Boss is gonna happen till December, and Inshallah, I want him to be in the finals. I don't want him to return soon, and we'll get married soon after. I want him to concentrate on the game and remember that I am there waiting for him outside."

Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar Age Gap

Born on 16 March 1993, Awez is currently 32 years old. On the other hand, his soon-to-be wife and content creator Nagma, born on 24 January 1992, is set to turn 34 next year. That means Nagma is apparently a year older than Awez.