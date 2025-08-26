Bigg Boss 19: Is Tanya Mittal 'Fake'? WHO Is Balraj Singh? BB19 Contestant Ex-Bf's Shocking Claims Go Viral

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial, @talkwithbalraj

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Ex-Boyfriend: The drama has officially begun! Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with a bang, and the nation's favourite reality show didn't even wait a day before delivering high-voltage entertainment. From fiery introductions to early clashes and unexpected alliances, the show wasted no time in stirring up the buzz - and at the heart of it all is one name that's already trending - Tanya Mittal.

While many contestants made their presence felt, it's Tanya Mittal who's clearly taken charge of the narrative. Whether it's her sharp one-liners, commanding aura, or her no-nonsense attitude, Tanya has quickly become a name the house - and the audience - can't ignore.

From her bold remarks on demanding respect to flaunting her tight security, Tanya's comments have already sparked backlash online. Amidst this, Tanya's alleged ex-boyfriend's shocking remarks against her have grabbed everyone's attention.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal? Age, Career, Net Worth

Born and brought up in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, 25-year-old Tanya Mittal is tending everywhere over her stint in Bigg Boss 19. The entrepreneur from Gwalior, who has declared herself to be the 'woman from Chambal' has been making waves all over the internet. Born on September 27, 2000, Tanya was crowned the 'Miss Asia Tourism' back in 2018.

According to Bollywood Shaadis, Tanya, who started off her brand - Handmade Love - a successful handbag and handcuffs business, with only Rs 500, now enjoys a whopping estimated net worth of Rs 2 cr.

Besides business, she is also a podcaster and spiritual storyteller.

Bigg Boss 19: Is Tanya Mitta 'Fake'? Alleged Ex-Bf Makes Shocking Claims Against BB19 Contestant

Amidst the ongoing drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya Mittal's alleged ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh's shocking remark about her is making headlines outside the house.

As reported by India Forums, Balraj Singh got candid in an interview and opened up on his fallout with Tanya and called her 'fake'. He was quoted as saying, "Our friendship could not last because I don't stay friends with fake people. Satisfaction is your biggest problem. (sic)"

"Suppose she wants to say something to me, and in order to do that she needs to become my friend or bow down to me, she will do it. But once she has said what she wanted and satisfied her mind, she will leave me and behave rudely, (sic)" he added.

Commenting on her personality, Balraj added, "You have drunk water from a plastic bottle, and you have drunk water from a normal glass too. Then what sense does it make to say that if it's not a silver vessel, I won't drink water at all, I'll rather stay thirsty? (sic)"

Later, the social media influencer and the current Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sehalpura, Uttar Pradesh, Balraj concluded, "It's just the first day, but the audience knows everything, Tanya Mittal. If you want to survive longer, you will have to show your real personality."

Balraj Singh is also a YouTuber and his YouTube channel, Balraj Singh Entertainment, currently has 81.8k subscribers. On Instagram, he has 2.6 million followers.

Coming to Tanya Mittal's current relationship status, the young entrepreneur has kept it private.