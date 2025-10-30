Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's Old Romantic Clip With Ex-Wife Akanksha Resurfaces; Fans Say, 'Ashnoor Kahi..'

Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Old Video With Ex-Wife Akanksha: The drama, fights, and arguments inside the Bigg Boss 19 house have been reaching new heights with each passing day. While friendships and alliances change almost daily, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's bond continues to grab all the attention. While the two continue to insist they're "just good friends," fans - and even Bigg Boss 19 housemates - can't stop shipping them together because of their growing closeness despite their almost 13-year-old age gap.

Amidst all this, Bajaj's personal life continues to create waves outside the Salman Khan-hosted BB19 house. Despite his multiple attempts not to talk about his married life and divorce on national television, the internet is buzzing with reports of his separation from wife Akanksha Jindal, and how their childhood sweethearts-turned-married-couple love story ended with a divorce. Now, an old video of the ex-couple having a romantic moment has resurfaced on the internet.

THROWBACK: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Abhishek Bajaj's Romantic Clip With Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Resurfaces

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who has shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff in 'Student Of The Year 2' and Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', has been grabbing a lot of attention over his divorce with wife Akanksha Jindal. After dating for nearly 7 years, Abhishek and Akanksha had gotten engaged in a private ceremony in October 2017, followed by a traditional wedding in December of the same year. As per a Pinkvilla report, their marriage soon hit a rough patch and the two got divorced two years after their wedding.

A couple of weeks ago, things took a heated turn with a blame game when Abhishek's ex-wife Akanksha accused him of being unfaithful during their marriage and even claimed that he had been involved with several other women while he was still married to her. Since Abhishek is currently inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, his team issued a statement on his behalf, dismissing Akanksha's allegations and labeling her as a "fame digger."

Amidst the public blame game, we have got our hands on one of Abhishek and Akanksha's throwback videos. The old clip featured the two enjoying a romantic dance from their marriage days.

Fans React To Abhishek Bajaj-Akanksha Jindal Throwback Romantic Video

Ex-couple Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal's throwback romantic clip has been gaining a lot of traction online. Sharing the clip on Twitter, the user captioned it, "#AshnoorKaur kahi yeh dekhke sadme me na chali jayey.........

#AbhisekhBajaj Romantic Moment With His Ex-wife

#BiggBoss19 #BB19 #Abhinoor".

Reacting to the video, one of the users joked, "Ye episode telecast on WKV..maja aa jayega". Meanwhile, another user replied, "Ashnoor and Abhishek are just friends..but Ashnoor is jealous all the time if someone talks to Abhishek🤡😂". "@ashnoorkaur03 nibbi ye dekh k pagal hojaigi," one of the comments read.

Will Akanksha Jindal Enter Bigg Boss 19 House As A Wildcard Contestant?

Every now and then, rumours about Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, entering the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant make headlines.

During a recent chat with TellyMasala, Akanksha Jindal put an end to the swirling rumours about her wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 19. She made it clear that she has no plans to join the show just because of her past with Abhishek Bajaj. Citing India Forums, the actress mentioned that she'd only like to enter the reality space on her own merit - not as "someone's ex." Denying the buzz around her being the third wildcard contestant, Akanksha firmly stated, "I'm not entering the Bigg Boss 19 house," as per the Telly Masala report.