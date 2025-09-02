Bigg Boss 19: WHO Is Akanksha Jindal? Is Abhishek Bajaj Still Married To Her? Duo's Wedding Pics Resurface

Photo Credit: Instagram/@humarabajaj24, @akankshajindal08

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj Marital Status: Drama, drama, and more drama - Bigg Boss 19 is delivering its fair share of explosive moments, and right at the center of the storm is none other than Abhishek Bajaj. From heated arguments with co-contestants like Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik, to lighthearted banter and friendly masti with other housemates, Abhishek has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

But while he's keeping the energy high inside the Bigg Boss house, things are heating up outside as well - and this time, it's not about a fight, but his personal life.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj & Akanksha Jindal's Wedding Photos Resurface

Just as fans started wondering about Abhishek Bajaj's relationship status, the internet did what it does best - digging. A set of wedding photos featuring Abhishek and Akanksha Jindal has resurfaced and is doing the rounds on social media. The pictures, which appear to be from an intimate ceremony, have left fans stunned and curious.

For those unversed, Abhishek and Akanksha, who had been dating for nearly 7 years, got engaged in October 2017 in a private ceremony. On December 3, 2017, the two got married in a traditional ceremony in New Delhi.

Is Abhishek Bajaj Divorced?

Ever since Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal's wedding photos resurfaced on the internet, fans are questioning why neither Abhishek nor Akanksha has any visible posts or mentions of each other on their Instagram handles. This online mystery has only deepened the curiosity around the couple's current status. After the first weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Abhishek's personal life, especially his marital status, grabbed a lot of attention.

While the resurfaced images suggest the two were married, the lack of any digital trace between them today has led to speculation - are they still together? Or have they quietly parted ways? - and that's the big question fans are asking. During the WKV episodes, one of the contestants was seen revealing that Abhishek was divorced from his wife.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Abhishek and Akanksha apparently got divorced just 2 years after their marriage.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal?

Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal is a digital content creator/influencer who mainly focuses on lifestyle and travel-related content. She is a dog-mom and the bio of her Instagram handle reads, "Digital Creator | Company Secretary 🎓|

Dog Mom 🐾

Lifestyle | Travel | Gratitude 🧿"

Akanksha is quite active on Instagram and currently has 201k followers on the said app. As of her current relationship status, it is not revealed if she is in a relationship with someone or gotten married.