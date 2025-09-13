BB19: Awez Darbar EXPOSED After Cheating Claims? Ex-Splitsvilla Star Drops Truth Bomb, 'DMed My Friend...'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nagmamirajkar, @shubhi.joshi4

Bigg Boss 19 Awez Darbar Cheating Accusations: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has been taking new twists and turns with every passing day. From Mridul Tiwari's growing feelings for Natalia Janoszek, Amaal Mallik-Tanya Mittal's budding friendship, to housemates teasing Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj, the Salman Khan-hosted show continues to make a lot of buzz among fans. Amid this, the recent captaincy task burst into an ugly fight between Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar. While Awez and Nagma Mirajkar were the 'sanchalak' of the BB Sports Day task, Baseer and Abhishek turned violent, which eventually led to a nasty verbal fight between Awez and Baseer. And that's when both of them brought the 'girls' topic into their fight, and things went down.

After the fight, Baseer and Amaal made some shocking revelations about Awez and Nagma's relationship, hinting at the former cheating on her. A couple of days later, a former Splitsvilla contestant has seemingly exposed the Bigg Boss 19 star. Read on...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik & Baseer Ali Hint At Awez Darbar Cheating On Nagma Mirajkar

A couple of weeks ago, all Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar fans were jumping in joy after Awez proposed to Nagma in front of everyone on national television. To make the moment even more special, Amaal Mallik composed a song for the lovebirds.

Cut to the present day.... After the nasty fight between Awez and Baseer, the Roadies and Splitsvilla star was seen sitting with Amaal and both of them claimed that Awez had cheated on Nagma.

In the same episode, Baseer said, "Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye, ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath goad mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kisko goad mein lete ke aaya hai tab woh hill gaya."

Amaal replied, "15-16 aise common friends ke friends hain, ye joh bhai sahab serious relationship bolke 10 saal hone ko aagaya hai aur idhar propose kiya hai, kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai."

Ex-Spiltsvilla Contestant Exposes Awez Darbar? Makes Shocking Revelations

In an interview with Filmygyan, MTX Spiltsvilla X5 contestant Shubhi Joshi claimed that she was seeing THIS 'Bigg Boss 19 star', who is pretending to be someone like a green flag guy inside the house, which he is not. Without naming the person, Shubhi stated that she started dating the content creator, now Bigg Boss 19 contestant, last year from August to December. They had known each other for nearly three years. She further revealed that when she had asked him about his public relationship with his long-term girlfriend, he had claimed that it was for the sake of social media since fans and followers love to see them together and their videos.

She went on to reveal how she was two-timed by the Bigg Boss 19 contestant. Shubhi also revealed that the person, despite being in a relationship with her, DMed her friend on Instagram and asked her to meet him.

When Shubhi confronted this, the guy replied (according to her), "He texted one of my friends and asked her for a meet up and when I confronted, he gave me a very lame excuse. He told me- 'I deliberately texted your friend because it wasn't working out between us, so I wanted to hurt you so that you feel bad about it."