Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 1: Who Is Likely To Go Home In The First Week? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Week 1: The latest season of Bigg Boss has officially arrived, and Salman Khan is once again back as the host to add his signature charm and wit. Bigg Boss 19 premiered last week on Colors TV as well as JioHotstar and has already captured the spotlight with its drama-filled start.

Bigg Boss 19 welcomes 16 popular celebrity contestants, each ready to fight for the trophy and prove their strength in the house. Among the well-known names are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik among others. Their entry has brought excitement, curiosity, and plenty of discussions among fans.

In just the first week, the competition has begun to heat up. Viewers have already witnessed moments of fun, unexpected twists, and rising tensions. Friendships are forming, alliances are being tested, and rivalries are slowly taking shape, setting the tone for a gripping journey ahead.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 1

The Bigg Boss 19 house is already heating up with tension as contestants begin fighting hard to secure their place in the game. The season witnessed its first big twist when Bigg Boss introduced the initial nomination task, leaving the housemates shocked.

At the end of the nomination round, seven contestants found themselves in danger of elimination. The list Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek. These names will now depend on the audience's votes to keep their journey alive.

Voting lines remained open until Friday (August 29) at 10 AM. As always, the voting results will decide who gets another chance and who exits the house in the first elimination of the season. With nominations now setting the tone, the competition in Bigg Boss 19 promises more drama, twists, and emotional moments in the coming days. Viewers are already curious to know which contestant will win audience support and who will be the first to walk out of the show.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 1 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

According to the latest reports and social media polls, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Abhishek Bajaj are leading the voting polls, showing strong audience support in the first week itself. Tanya Mittal is at the fourth spot, followed by Zeishan.

On the other hand, Natalia and Neelam have slipped into the bottom two positions. Both contestants are at serious risk of eviction, with Neelam Giri, facing the highest chance of elimination. Fans feel that her low activity in the house so far might be working against her.

It's important to note that these voting trends are unofficial and subject to change, as the final decision will be based on confirmed votes counted by the makers. Still, early buzz suggests that the competition has already become intense, and contestants will have to step up their game to survive in the coming weeks.

Keep watching this space for more updates!