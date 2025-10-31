Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 10: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Weekend Ka Vaar? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends: Bigg Boss 19 has taken television by storm, delivering nonstop entertainment, intense drama, and emotional moments that keep viewers glued to their screens. Ever since its grand launch on Colors TV in August, the Salman Khan-hosted show has been creating waves on social media and maintaining its strong position on the TRP charts.

From the very first episode, Bigg Boss 19 has offered a roller-coaster of emotions - unexpected alliances, explosive arguments, and shocking twists that redefine the game every week. The unpredictable dynamics between contestants have made the show even more thrilling, ensuring fans stay hooked from start to finish.

What makes Bigg Boss 19 even more exciting is its celebrity-packed lineup. Well-known names like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari have turned the house into a battleground of talent, strategy, and strong personalities.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10

As Bigg Boss 19 enters its tenth week, tensions inside the house have reached an all-time high. With emotions soaring and alliances constantly shifting, the competition has turned fierce. Contestants are pulling out all the stops to stay in the game, making the fight for survival more challenging than ever.

This week, nine housemates - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik - are nominated for eviction. Each of them faces mounting pressure as they battle to secure their spot in the house.

Meanwhile, fans are leaving no stone unturned to save their favorites, flooding the voting portals with immense support. Voting remained open until Friday, October 31, 10 AM, giving audiences a crucial say in who stays and who goes.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for another high-voltage Weekend Ka Vaar, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The internet is buzzing with fan polls, prediction threads, and voting campaigns as viewers rally behind their favorite contestants in a bid to keep them safe from eviction.

If online trends are any indication, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik continue to lead the popularity race, securing massive fan backing and staying well ahead of the pack. Not far behind are Pranit More and Tanya Mittal, who have maintained a strong presence since the show began. Farrhana Bhatt, meanwhile, finds himself in a tricky mid-zone.

The real tension lies at the bottom of the list, where Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar are battling neck-and-neck to stay in the competition. Among them, Malti or Kunickaa has the highest chance to face eviction this time.

While these polls aren't official, they've ignited a storm of discussion across social media platforms. All eyes are now on Salman Khan's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which promises intense confrontations, major revelations, and possibly another jaw-dropping eviction twist that could change the game completely.