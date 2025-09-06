Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 2: Who Is Likely To Go Home In The Second Week? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Week 2: Bigg Boss 19 finally started last week, and fans are loving the drama-packed new season. Salman Khan is back as the host, bringing his signature style, humor, and sharp observations to the show. The season premiered last week on Colors TV and JioHotstar, quickly becoming the center of attention with its high-energy start.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 popular celebrity contestants, each ready to compete, entertain, and fight for the coveted trophy. Among the contestants are well-known faces like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik. Their arrival has created buzz and excitement, with fans eagerly discussing their personalities and possible strategies.

The game is already getting intense with each passing day, with viewers seeing moments of fun, surprise twists, and rising drama. Friendships are beginning to form, alliances are being tested, and rivalries are slowly emerging, making the journey ahead look even more thrilling.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 2

The drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house is getting even more intense in the second week. After a shocking first week with no eliminations, this time five contestants are at risk of being evicted - Amaal Malik, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Fans have a chance to save their favorite stars by voting, with the voting lines open until 10 AM on Friday (September 5). The contestant receiving the fewest votes will have to leave the house during the weekend's grand episode.

As fans eagerly wait for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the spotlight is now on the voting trends. One contestant will face an unexpected exit, while the others will stay and continue competing. The eviction will not only shake up the house dynamics but also make the competition tougher in the upcoming weeks.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 2 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

Early voting trends for Bigg Boss 19 are out, based on social media buzz, reports, and the Filmibeat Poll on Twitter. The results so far show clear favorites among fans. Mridul Tiwari and Amaal Malik are leading with strong support, keeping them safe for now. Tanya Mittal is also in a comfortable position and staying in the safe zone.

At the other end, Awez Darbar and Kunickaa Sadanand are currently at the bottom of the voting list. Among them, Awez appears to be less active, which has sparked speculation that he might be the one to leave the house this week.

However, these trends are only early indicators and not the final result. The real decision will be announced by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, when one contestant will leave the Bigg Boss house and the competition will heat up even more.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the weekend unfolds and which contestant will be shown the exit door.