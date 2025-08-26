Bigg Boss 19 Daily Episode Release Time: When To Watch New Episodes On JioHotstar, Colors Daily? Check DEETS

Bigg Bos 19 Daily Episode Release Time: The highly popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with Season 19, and the buzz around it is stronger than ever. This year's journey began on August 24 with a grand premiere, setting the stage for another round of drama, rivalries, and unexpected twists.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again takes charge as the host, adding his signature style and wit to Bigg Boss 19. The new season has welcomed a mix of well-known TV actors along with trending social media personalities, making the house a perfect blend of fame, fresh energy, and fiery personalities.

As always, the unpredictable format ensures that friendships, fights, and shocking turns are just around the corner. With such a diverse group of contestants, Bigg Boss 19 promises not only entertainment but also unforgettable moments that will keep audiences hooked week after week.

BIGG BOSS 19 FULL CONTESTANTS LIST

The latest season of Bigg Boss has kicked off with a bang, unveiling a vibrant mix of TV celebrities, digital influencers, and entertainers. A total of 16 contestants have entered the house this year, including Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Zeishan Quadri.

But the excitement didn't stop at introductions. The very first full episode on August 25 set the tone for a dramatic season ahead. In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to vote out one contestant on Day 1 itself. This unexpected move has already created tension, paving the way for early rivalries, surprise alliances, and plenty of drama.

With such a dynamic group of personalities under one roof, fans can expect heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, and strong friendships to unfold in the coming weeks. As the season begins, all eyes are on who will survive the initial elimination and who will have to say goodbye right at the start.

BIGG BOSS 19 DAILY EPISODE PREMIERE TIME: WHEN TO WATCH NEW EPISODES ON COLORS & JIOHOTSTAR DAILY?

For those watching online, JioHotstar offers exclusive early access to the new episode at 9 pm daily, giving digital viewers a head start before the TV telecast. For those unaware, the same Bigg Boss 19 episode airs on Colors TV every night at 10:30 pm.

Keep watching this space for more updates!