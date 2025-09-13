Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 3: Who Is Likely To Go Home In The Third Week? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Week 3: Bigg Boss 19 finally began three weeks ago on Colors TV as well as JioHotstar, and fans are loving the new season's high-octane drama. With Salman Khan returning as the host, the show promises his signature mix of humor, sharp wit, and engaging observations that add extra flavor to the competition.

Bigg Boss 19 started with 16 popular celebrity contestants who are competing for the winner's title and grand prize money. Some of the well-known names include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik.

The competition is already heating up as each day brings new twists and challenges. Viewers recently witnessed the entry of Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badhesha, as the first wildcard contestant.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 3

Bigg Boss 19 has been full of twists and surprises right from the start, keeping fans hooked and eager for each new episode. In the first two weeks, no one was eliminated, allowing all contestants to reveal their true personalities and show their strategies in the game.

Now, with the third week in full swing, the competition has become more intense. Four contestants - Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar - have been nominated and are at risk of being eliminated. This weekend, one or even two contestants may leave the show, raising the stakes and adding more tension to the game.

Voting lines were open until Friday (September 12) at 10 AM, giving viewers the chance to influence the outcome of the game.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 3 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

Based on recent reports, social media trends, and a poll on Filmibeat's Twitter page, Mridul Tiwari is leading in the votes, with Awez Darbar not far behind. Both contestants are enjoying strong support from their fans and are likely safe from eviction this week.

Meanwhile, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek are at the bottom of the voting list. This result wasn't surprising, as both have been less active in the house and haven't made as much of an impact compared to other contestants.

That said, it's important to keep in mind that these are only predictions. The final decision will be revealed by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which is set to air on Sunday, September 14.