Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Makers Keen To Sign Rajat Tokas For BB 19? Will He Participate In Salman Khan’s Show?

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Fans of Bigg Boss won't have to wait until October this year! After the success of Season 18, India's most popular reality show is returning much earlier than expected. Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere later this month, with superstar Salman Khan back as the host.

The Bigg Boss 19 makers recently released an official teaser revealing the much-anticipated launch date and the season's fresh new concept. This time, the show brings a bold twist under the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar". In the teaser, Salman Khan hinted that the dynamics inside the house will be drastically different, with a new power structure shaking things up.

BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTS: RAJAT TOKAS APPROACHED FOR BIGG BOSS 19

Fans are now eagerly guessing which celebrity faces will enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. Amid rising curiosity, Filmibeat has exclusively learned that actor Rajat Tokas, best known for his roles in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Harshad Chopda starrer Tere Liye, and Jodha Akbar, has been approached by the makers for the upcoming season.

Revealing the same, a source informed Filmibeat, "Rajat Tokas has been approached for Bigg Boss 19. The channel has shown consistent interest in casting him for several seasons now. His on-screen intensity and off-screen mystery make him an appealing choice. While the makers have reached out to him, it's not yet clear whether Rajat has shown interest or not."

We tried to reach out Rajat Tokas to know the truth but failed. Hence, it is not confirmed yet.

BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST EPISODE DATE, TIME: WHEN WILL BB 19 PREMIERE?

For those unaware, Bigg Boss 19 is confirmed to premiere on Colors TV on August 24. While the makers haven't yet revealed the first episode time, the much-awaited show is likely to air at 10:30 pm daily.

Bigg Boss Season 19 will also be available to stream on JioHostar.