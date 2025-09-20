Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 4: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Weekend Ka Vaar? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 4: Bigg Boss 19 premiered last month on Colors TV and JioHotstar, and fans are already hooked on the season's high-voltage drama. With Salman Khan returning as host, the show delivers his trademark humor, sharp observations, and engaging interactions, adding extra excitement to the competition.

Bigg Boss 19 started with 16 celebrity contestants battling it out for the winner's title and the grand prize. Popular participants include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik, each bringing their own style and strategy to the house.

The game is already heating up with daily tasks, unexpected twists, and intense confrontations. A major highlight so far has been the entry of Shehbaz Badhesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, as the first wildcard contestant, promising more drama and surprises in the coming weeks.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 4

Bigg Boss 19 has been delivering non-stop drama and surprises since its premiere, keeping viewers hooked from the very first episode. As the fourth week progresses, the competition has intensified.

This week, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama are nominated for elimination. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who might leave the house this weekend.

Voting lines were open until Friday, September 19, at 10 AM, giving viewers the power to decide the fate of their favorite contestants. With alliances shifting and strategies evolving, this weekend promises high drama, unexpected twists, and nail-biting moments for Bigg Boss 19 fans.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 4 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

According to recent reports, social media trends, and a Filmibeat Twitter poll, Abhishek Bajaj is currently leading in the votes, with Baseer Ali close behind. Both contestants have strong fan support and appear likely to stay safe from eviction this week.

On the other hand, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama are at the bottom of the voting charts. Among them, Pranit or Nehal has the highest chances of bidding adieu to Bigg Boss 19 as Ashnoor has a big fan following.

However, these predictions are not final. The ultimate decision will be announced by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, scheduled to air on Sunday (September 21). Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the results match these predictions or if a surprise twist is in store.