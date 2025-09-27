Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 5: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Weekend Ka Vaar? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 5: Bigg Boss 19 is already ruling conversations across television and social media. The show, streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV, continues to deliver daily drama, unexpected twists, and high-energy tasks that keep fans hooked.

Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 celebrity contestants entering the house, each with their own game plan and unique personality. Viewers have been especially excited to see popular names such as Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik competing for the coveted trophy and cash prize.

Adding to the buzz, Shehbaz Badhesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, joined the show as the first wildcard contestant. Of course, a season of Bigg Boss wouldn't be complete without its iconic host. Salman Khan has once again taken charge, bringing his signature style of wit, humor, and sharp insights.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 5

Bigg Boss 19 has been full of drama and surprises since the very beginning, keeping fans glued to their screens. Interestingly, the first two weeks of the season saw no evictions, giving housemates enough time to showcase their personalities, strategies, and game skills.

Now, as the reality show is currently in its fifth week, the pressure inside the house has reached a new high. A total of six contestants are in the danger zone this time - Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More. One of them will be shown the exit during the upcoming weekend episode.

Voting lines remained open until Friday, September 26, at 10 AM, giving fans the chance to save their favorite stars from elimination. With votes directly influencing results, the battle for survival has become more competitive than ever.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 5 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

With Bigg Boss 19 heading into another Weekend Ka Vaar, discussions around fan voting have taken over social media. Online polls and buzz suggest a clear divide between strong contenders and those struggling to gain audience support.

According to reports, Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the frontrunner this week, while Ashnoor Kaur is not far behind. Right after them in the voting lineup is Mridul Tiwari, who also appears to have steady support from viewers.

At the other end of the chart, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri seem to be in a risky position. Their lower vote counts have sparked speculation that one of them could be the next contestant to leave the house. Among them, Awez and Neelam have the maximum chances of facing eviction as both of them aren't too active in the game so far.

It's important to remember that these are only unofficial predictions based on polls and online chatter. The final word rests with Salman Khan, who will reveal the confirmed elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, September 28.