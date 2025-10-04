Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 6: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Weekend Ka Vaar? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 6: Bigg Boss 19 has taken over television screens and social media, keeping audiences hooked with its daily dose of drama, clashes, and unpredictable turns. Airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, the show is proving why it remains India's biggest reality franchise.

Bigg Boss 19 opened with 16 well-known celebrities stepping inside the Bigg Boss house, each bringing their own charm, strategy, and competitive spirit. Among the most talked-about participants are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Abhishek Bajaj.

In a twist that added even more excitement, Shehbaz Badhesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, entered as the first wildcard contestant. His arrival shifted dynamics inside the house and kept fans buzzing about what's coming next.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 6

Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its sixth week, and the drama inside the house is only getting more intense. The latest nominations have put eight contestants in danger, raising the stakes for the upcoming eviction episode.

This week, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama are battling to stay in the competition. With so many popular names on the list, fans are eagerly rallying behind their favorites, making the voting race tighter than ever.

The final decision rests in the hands of the audience. Voting lines stayed open until Friday (October 3) at 10 AM, allowing viewers to save the contestant they support the most. The result will determine who continues their journey in the house and who will have to pack their bags.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 6 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

The countdown to Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar has begun, and social media is buzzing with fan polls and heated discussions about the upcoming elimination. As voting trends dominate online platforms, predictions are being made on who will survive and who may leave the house this week.

Topping the charts is Amaal Malik, who has secured the highest number of votes so far. Not far behind is Tanya Malik, who is also enjoying overwhelming support from viewers. Ashnoor Kaur holds steady in the middle ranks, ensuring her spot looks secure for now.

Meanwhile, Neelam Giri and Zeishan Quadri have been receiving moderate support, leaving them in a relatively safe but uncertain zone. However, the real concern lies with Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama, who are struggling with low votes. Their weak numbers have sparked speculation that one of them may be the next contestant to exit.

It's important to note that these voting statistics are unofficial and based entirely on online chatter and fan-driven polls. The final elimination will only be confirmed by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing on Sunday, October 5.