Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 7: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Weekend Ka Vaar? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 7: The latest season of Bigg Boss Hindi has set television screens ablaze with nonstop drama and entertainment. Launched in August, Bigg Boss 19 has quickly become the talk of the town, dominating both TV ratings and social media trends. With Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning as the charismatic host, the show continues to deliver high-energy entertainment every night.

Packed with unpredictable twists, emotional moments, and fiery confrontations, Bigg Boss 19 has everything that fans love about the franchise. From unexpected alliances to explosive fights and heartfelt friendships, each episode keeps viewers eagerly waiting for more.

This season features a power-packed lineup of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari, along with several other talented participants.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 7

As Bigg Boss 19 steps into its seventh week, the atmosphere inside the house is more intense than ever. With emotions flaring and strategies constantly changing, the latest nominations have set the stage for another dramatic elimination round.

This week, six contestants find themselves on the chopping block - Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri. One of them will have to pack their bags and leave during the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Now, the fate of these nominated contestants rests entirely in the hands of the audience. Fans casted their votes and supported their favorite housemates until today (October 10) at 10 AM. The contestant with the least number of votes will bid goodbye to the show, while the rest will continue their fight to stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 7 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar, the buzz around the show has hit an all-time high. Fans are flooding social media with polls, predictions, and heated debates about who might leave the house this week.

Early voting trends paint an interesting picture - Mridul Tiwari leads the chart with the highest number of votes, followed closely by Baseer Ali, who continues to enjoy strong fan support. Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur maintains a stable mid-range position, keeping her relatively safe from elimination for now.

On the other hand, the bottom half of the list looks tense. Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri are trailing behind in several online polls, putting their journey in the danger zone. However, it's worth noting that these statistics are drawn from unofficial voting sources, and the final results may differ.

The suspense will finally unfold during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing on Sunday, October 12, when Salman Khan announces the next eviction.