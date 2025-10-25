Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 9: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Weekend Ka Vaar? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 9: The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 keeps growing stronger every week as the reality show continues to top TRP charts and trend across social media platforms. Since its grand premiere on Colors TV in August, the Salman Khan-hosted season has become a perfect blend of entertainment, emotions, and unexpected twists, keeping fans hooked to their screens.

Bigg Boss 19 has stood out right from the first episode, with non-stop drama, changing friendships, and intense confrontations inside the Bigg Boss house. Every episode brings something new - heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, and surprising alliances - ensuring that viewers never lose interest for a single moment.

Adding to the excitement is the star-studded contestant list. Popular celebrities like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari have brought their own charm, strategies, and strong personalities into the mix.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 9

As Bigg Boss 19 moves into its ninth week, the atmosphere inside the house has grown more tense than ever. The latest nomination list has placed Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama in danger, sparking intense discussions among contestants and fans alike.

As the elimination voting opened until Friday, October 24, at 10 AM, loyal viewers are leaving no stone unturned to save their favorites. But the competition is fierce - the contestant who garners the fewest votes will have to leave the house during the much-awaited weekend episode.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 9 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

As Bigg Boss 19 heads into another dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar, the anticipation among fans has never been higher. Social media is abuzz with fan theories, voting polls, and heated debates over who will be the next contestant to leave the house.

According to early online voting trends, Gaurav Khanna continues to lead with overwhelming audience support, while Baseer Ali remains a strong contender, holding his position firmly in the top ranks. Both contestants have built a solid fan base that has kept them safe week after week.

However, the real tension lies at the bottom of the leaderboard. Pranit More and Nehal Chudasama are reportedly receiving fewer votes, making their survival uncertain. If online buzz is anything to go by, Nehal Chudasama appears to be in the most danger of eviction this weekend.