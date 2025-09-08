Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Malik’s Educational Qualification: How Educated Is BB 19 Star Amaal Malik? DEETS

Amaal Malik Education: After weeks of excitement, Bigg Boss 19 premiered two weeks ago on Colors TV and JioHotstar, immediately becoming the talk of the town. This season started with 16 celebrity contestants entering the house, and viewers have been hooked from the very first episode. With intense rivalries, unexpected twists, and high-stakes drama, Bigg Boss 19 is keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

AMAAL MALIK GRABBING EYEBALLS IN BIGG BOSS 19

Some of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Season 19 include famous faces like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, and Pranit More, among others. All of them are giving their best in the competition, facing challenges, and trying to win the audience's support to stay in the game.

One contestant who has caught a lot of attention is Amaal Malik. Known for his entertaining nature and strong presence, he has quickly become one of the most talked-about participants in the house. With his honesty and straightforward behaviour, he has already made a mark with his charm and confidence. But have you ever wondered how much he has studied? If not, let's explore Amaal's educational background below.

AMAAL MALIK EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS & NET WORTH

Amaal Mallik, one of India's most renowned music composers, completed his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and later completed a Bachelor of Commerce from N.M. College, Mumbai. Alongside his formal education, he trained in piano and earned a degree in Western classical, jazz, and rock music from Trinity College of Music, as reported by Zee News.

Born on June 16, 1990, Amaal Mallik has created a distinct identity in the music industry with hit film compositions for movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Baaghi, and many others. According to reports, his net worth stands at around Rs 25-30 crore.