Bigg Boss 19 Premeire: Who Is Nehal Chudasama? Did You Know BB 19 Star Worked In THIS Popular Film

Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama: Bigg Boss season 19 has kick-started with a blockbuster premiere episode on Sunday (August 24). Salman Khan wooed the audience with his charm as he hosted the reality show.

"This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025," a source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Edito Abhishek Ranjit.

While Salman Khan's presence is enough to grab the eyeballs, the contestants are hogging all the limelight with their entry inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Wondering who is Nehal Chudasama? Can Nehal Chudasama win Bigg Boss season 19? Here's all you need to know about her.

WHO IS NEHAL CHUDASAMA? BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANT PROFILE

Did you know Nehal Chudasama is a former Miss India? She has represented our country at the Miss Universe 2018. Nehal is not only a model and former beauty pageant winner but also an actress and a fitness consultant.

The former Miss Diva Universe winner has also featured in a few films like The Holiday and Laila Majnu. She considers herself to be a strong contender for the winner's trophy.

WHEN NEHAL CHUDASAMA SHARED BIKINI PIC TO SHOWCASE HER TRANSFORMATION

Nehal created ripples on social media when she talked about her transformation journey. She spoke about the time when her life was 'terrible' and she mourned over her mother's death.

"Since the #10yearchallenge Is everywhere!! Meet Nehal Chudasama from around 8 years back! I don't have my picture from 10 years back as such because My life was terrible, for those 2 years , we didn't go out , no pictures, no enjoyment, mourning over our loss(mom's demise) Aliens to the world as i have said earlier! But yeah here's me when i got up Stronger and walked towards exploring what i could be!! A Journey from 2010 to 2018. Make your eyes believe because - IF I COULD DO IT, ANYBODY CAN DO IT (sic)," the Bigg Boss 19 contestant wrote on Instagram in 2019.