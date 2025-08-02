Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Doriyaann Star Roopam Sharma To Participate? Actress CONFIRMS: I Can't...

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: After the success of Bigg Boss 18, the nineteenth season of India's biggest reality show is debuting sooner than expected. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan once again, Bigg Boss 19 is going to ditch the usual October launch and is set to premiere later this month. Yes, you read that right!

In a recent teaser, the makers finally unveiled the premiere date and theme of Bigg Boss 19. In the official teaser, host Salman Khan dropped a major bombshell, teasing a game-changing twist in this year's theme. He shared that the new season will follow the theme of "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," suggesting a major shake-up in how authority and control will play out within the house.

BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTS: ROOPAL SHARMA APPROACHED FOR BIGG BOSS 19

With the teaser creating a buzz among Bigg Boss fans, curiosity is now running high about which celebrity contestants will enter the house this season. Amid all this, Filmibeat has exclusively learned that Pranali Rathod's former Kumkum Bhagya co-star Roopam Sharma has been approached for the much-awaited reality show.

"Roopam Sharma, who gained popularity with Teri Meri Doriyaann, is indeed in advanced talks for Bigg Boss 19," a source close to the development exclusively told Filmibeat. "Discussions are ongoing, and while nothing has been finalised yet, Roopam is quite enthusiastic about the opportunity. She's shown a strong interest in exploring this new side of reality television, and if all goes well, viewers might see her entering the Bigg Boss house this season."

ROOPAL SHARMA CONFIRMS BEING IN TALKS FOR BIGG BOSS 19

We got in touch with Roopam to enquire about the same. On being asked about what our source claimed, the actress confirmed, "Yes, I'm in talks." On being asked if things are finalised or not, she added, "As of now, I can't say much."

For those who are unaware, Roopal Sharma first rose to fame after playing the parallel lead (Seerat) in the popular Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann and was recently seen as Sonalika in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress recently bid adieu to the Zee TV show. Is Bigg Boss the real reason behind her exit from Kumkum Bhagya? Well, only time will tell.

BIGG BOSS 19 PREMIERE DATE AND TIME SLOT

Bigg Boss 19 is confirmed to premiere on August 24 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. One new episode will air daily on the platforms. While the episodes will reportedly stream online first, they will also air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 19!