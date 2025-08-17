Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Co-Star CONFIRMED To Participate In Salman Khan’s BB 19 - DEETS

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: The wait for Bigg Boss 19 is shorter than ever. Instead of its usual October release, the new season of India's most-watched reality show is arriving later this month. Fans can once again look forward to high-voltage drama, unexpected twists, and Salman Khan's powerful hosting.

Bigg Boss 19 introduces an all-new theme titled "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", promising a major shake-up inside the house. The makers recently dropped the official teaser, where Salman Khan hinted at a bold twist that will completely change the power dynamics among contestants. The unique format is expected to bring fresh strategies, stronger rivalries, and even more unpredictable moments.

With Season 18 still fresh in viewers' minds, the early launch of Bigg Boss 19 has already created massive buzz. The promo alone has raised curiosity about how the new "sarkaar" setup will challenge the contestants and add more drama to the game. As the countdown begins, excitement is at its peak.



BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTS: ABHISHEK BAJAJ LOCKED FOR BB 19

Speculation about the celebrity line-up for Bigg Boss 19 is at an all-time high. Fans are eagerly waiting to know which famous faces will step inside the house this season. Adding to the excitement, Filmibeat has exclusively learned that actor Abhishek Bajaj is getting locked inside the Bigg Boss house this year. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a reliable source informed us, "Yes, Abhishek has been locked as one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 19. The makers wanted someone with a strong personality, and he fit the bill perfectly. The deal has been finalized, and Abhishek is looking forward to showing viewers a different side of himself. He sees this as a golden opportunity to reach a wider audience beyond films and television."

However, an official confirmation regarding the same will be made during the premiere.

WHO IS ABHISHEK BAJAJ? ALL ABOUT THE ACTOR

For those unaware, Abhishek Bajaj made his acting debut in 2011 with the hit Sony TV show Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and went on to features in several TV shows, web series, and films. He has been a part of TV projects like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi - Meri Bhabhi, Santoshi Maa, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Dil Deke Dekho, Bitti Business Wali, and was last seen in Jubilee Talkies - Shohrat Shiddat Mohabbat.

He also played important characters in films like Student of the Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and started alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in Babli Bouncer (JioHotstar).

BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST EPISODE DATE, TIME: WHEN WILL BIGG BOSS SEASON 19 PREMIERE?

Bigg Boss 19 is officially set to premiere on August 24 on Colors TV. While the makers have not yet announced the exact timing of the launch episode, the show is expected to air at 10:30 PM every day.

Along with its television broadcast, fans can also catch all the drama and entertainment from Bigg Boss Season 19 on JioHostar via streaming.

Keep watching this space for more updates!