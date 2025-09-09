Bigg Boss 19: Did Balraj Singh Lie About Dating Tanya Mittal? Ex Gf Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial, @talkwithbalraj

Tanya Mittal-Balraj Singh Relationship Truth: You can love her or ignore her... but you simply can't ignore her! We are talking about none other than Tanya Mittal. The 25-year-old entrepreneur and spiritual influencer is not just another face in the Bigg Boss 19 house-she's a full-blown headline maker. Whether it's her dramatic on-screen persona or her unapologetic personal revelations, Tanya has quickly become one of the most-talked-about contestants this season. Every move she makes, every story she shares, becomes viral fodder for fans and gossip mills alike.

Recently, the internet was set ablaze with whispers about Tanya's alleged past relationship with YouTuber and internet personality Balraj Singh. The rumors, though unconfirmed, have added a new layer of intrigue to her already fascinating story. And now, Balraj's former lover has made a shocking revelation about his past relationship with Tanya.

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Rumored Ex-Bf Balraj Singh Calls Her 'Fake'

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 has seen its fair share of controversial contestants, but Tanya Mittal is proving she's in a league of her own. From her claims of living a "queen-size life" to being surrounded by personal bodyguards, Tanya's larger-than-life image is making just as much noise beyond the Bigg Boss cameras.

But the spotlight on Tanya doesn't stop inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, the internet exploded with rumors about her alleged past relationship with entrepreneur and media personality Balraj Singh.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Balraj claimed that Tanya is "fake" and the only reason behind her temple visits is to make "content". "Bilkul bhi spiritual nahi hai vo. Mandir jaati hai apna content banati hai aur bahar nikal ke... aur mai aapko bol raha hu bahot sensitive baat hai, jinn pujariyo ke charan chuuti hai, unki aakr burai karti hai. Aise hai waise hai, (sic)" Balraj stated.

"If she continues this drama, her game might end much earlier than she expects, (sic)" Balraj added.

Did Tanya Mittal Really Date Balraj Singh In The Past? Balraj's Ex-Gf Reveals Truth

In a recent conversation with Telly Talk India, Balraj Singh's former girlfriend Zoya Khan claimed that he'd lied about dating Tanya Mittal. Reacting to the news of Balraj and Tanya being in a relationship in the past, Zoya didn't hold herself back and revealed the truth. "Mujhe hasi aati hai sun ke is baat ko (I find it laughable). Where did this even come from? First of all, I was with him for the past one and a half years - we only broke up a month or two ago. When he took Tanya Mittal for promotions, he lied to me and said he was going to work. But that wasn't the case. Tanya had apparently called him to test whether he was boyfriend material. She felt he wasn't, and eventually sent him back, (sic)" Zoya was quoted as saying.

She further added, "You know that saying - when you can't have the grapes, they taste sour? That's exactly what happened. Since he didn't get what he wanted, he began bad-mouthing Tanya. (sic)"