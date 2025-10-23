Bigg Boss 19: Did Hina Khan Expose BB19 Nomination Task? Actress's 'Fixed Nomination' Remark Sparks Debate

Photo Credit: Instagram/@realhinakhan, @colorstv

Hina Khan Viral Tweet On Bigg Boss 19 Week 9 Nomination Process: From intense fights to blossoming friendships, Bigg Boss 19 episode 60, which aired last night (Wednesday, October 22) on Colors TV, was filled with drama, accusations and heated moments. But what has truly left everyone baffled is the nomination process. In the latest episode, the makers introduced a chain reaction nomination task, which became a hot topic of discussion, sparking massive reactions among fans. Not just fans but also Hina Khan, the popular television actress who emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 11, questioned the transparency of the nomination process.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 9 Nomination: Who All Are Nominated This Week?

Bigg Boss 19's week 9 nomination process has created a storm outside the house. The chain reaction nomination task saw contestants opening lockers containing co-contestants' photos, putting them in the hot seat to choose - save them or send them straight to nominations.

The chain reaction began with Kunickaa drawing Gaurav's name, triggering a cycle of nominations and saves - Gaurav nominated Nehal, who saved Amaal, followed by Amaal saving Shehbaaz. The pattern continued with Shehbaaz nominating Pranit, Pranit saving Abhishek, Abhishek nominating Baseer, and Baseer circling back to nominate Gaurav.

In a nutshell, 4 contestants have been nominated for eviction this week (week 6) and they are - Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 60: Hina Khan Calls BB19 Week 9 Nomination Process 'Fixed'

Soon after the episode aired, Hina Khan voiced her doubts regarding the nomination task. Questioning the fairness of the nomination process, Hina called it "fixed".

Taking to her Twitter handle, the YRKKH actress tweeted, "If fixed nominations had a FACE 🤭😉

Sabse pehle kisko bheja to open the box decides everything 😬

Aur Haan box number choose karne ke baad kya peeche se tasveeren badli jaa rahi thi.. humein kya pata 😄

Janta jaan na chaahti hai 😂

This show has lost its charm sadly

Subhraatri"

Hina Khan Viral Tweet: Here's What Fans Are Saying

Hina Khan's viral tweet has sparked a debate over the transparency of the task. Even Bigg Boss 19 fans also thought that the nomination was "rigged". Reacting to Hina's Twitter post, one of the fans wrote, "OMG!!! I thought the same... Changing the frames is not difficult for them.. it would have been fair if the whole house was nominated.. I dnt understand what they are doing in every season of

@BiggBoss

@ColorsTV

@EndemolShineIND", while another user replied, "I was thinking the same thing!!

@EndemolShineIND

aur

@ColorsTV

@BiggBoss

ki ghatiya panti khatam nai hogi. Fer ak gali galoch karne wala kheyrT ki winner banega Amaal Malik"

"Exactly! The "fixed nominations" theory is looking way too real now 😬

Boxes changing, faces flipping ... everything feels pre-decided 🙂

Bigg Boss was once unpredictable, now it's just unbelievable! 🙄 #BiggBoss19 #BB19," one of the comments read. Another user commented, "Even the cards kunika picked who know all of them had gauravs name on it

Fully rigged".