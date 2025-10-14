Bigg Boss 19: Is Tanya Mittal Lying About Her Lavish Lifestyle? Zeishan Quadri Exposes Real Side Of Her

Photo Credit: Instagram/@zeishanquadri83, @tanyamittalofficial

Bigg Boss 19's Zeishan Quadri On Tanya Mittal: Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. On Sunday, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Zeishan got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted BB19. From his brotherly bond with Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali and Shehbaz Badesha, to his fights with Kunickaa Sadanand, and sister-like relationship with Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri made quite a bu inside the house. Days before his eviction, his relationship with Tanya Mittal turned south after Malti Chahar's wildcard entry.

Now that he's come outside the show, he has opened up on Tanya Mittal's real side. The 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' actor also shared his take on her "lying" image both on and off the show.

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Exposes Real Side Of Tanya Mittal Amid Her 'Lying' Image

From having "150 bodyguards" to flying to Dubai just to eat "baklava", Tanya Mittal's claims about her lavish lifestyle are all over the internet. Whether it's the BB19 housemates or the netizens outside the house, people are finding it hard to believe her claims. Her statements have sparked doubts, earning her the label of a "liar" both inside and outside the show.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Zeishan broke silence on the same and said, "Jo bol rahe hain jhoot bolti hai kyunki vo unka dekh bhi rahe hain aur yahan pe sachai bhi pata kar rahe hain, tab hi toh vo bol pa rahe hain ki vo sach bol rahi hai jhoot bol rahi hain, number 2 jab main ghar ke andar tha tab Tanya aur meri achi bonding thi, jab mujhe 103 fever hogaya tha uss ladki ne, Shehbaz ne meri duty nibhai meri jagah, mera khyal rakha, seva ki aur mera usse ek one to one mentor tha, main uske maze bhi leta tha, main use samjhata bhi tha, vo mere hi kandhe pe aake roti thi. Usne ek baar bol diya ek tarfa rishta hai, aap mujhe behan nahi mante ho main apko bhai manti hoon, maine bola main kyun nahi manunga behan, tu meri behan hai fir. (sic)"

Will Zeishan Quadri Meet Tanya Mittal Again Outside Bigg Boss 19 House?

When he was asked whether he would meet Tanya again outside Big Boss 19, he replied, "Vo kal bhi aayegi main usse vaise hi milunga, tune Jo andar bola, jhoot bola, sach bola, bahar bola, nahi bola, tum ho, bahar ki janta hai, media hain, jawab do. (sic)"