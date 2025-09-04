Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 2: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results: Bigg Boss is back with its nineteenth season on Colors TV, and the buzz around the reality show is higher than ever. The grand premiere took place on August 24, hosted once again by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 19 brought together 16 well-known personalities from television and the entertainment industry. Among the contestants are Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Mridul Tiwari, along with several other familiar faces.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 2: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is heating up in the second week. After a surprising first week with no eliminations, five housemates are in danger in Week 2 - Amaal Malik, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Voting lines are kept open for fans until 10 AM on Friday (September 5), giving viewers the chance to save their favorite celebrities. The contestant with the least support will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house during the upcoming weekend episode.

As fans wait for the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan, all eyes are on the voting trends that will decide the fate of these five contestants. One of them will take an unexpected exit, while the rest will continue their journey in Bigg Boss 19, making the competition even fiercer in the weeks ahead.

BIGG BOSS 19 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 2: AWEZ DARBAR TO EXIT BB 18?

According to the latest reports, social media buzz, and Filmibeat Poll on Twitter, early trends reveal some clear favorites. Mridul Tiwari and Amaal Malik have secured strong fan backing, placing them at the top of the chart and keeping their journey safe for the moment. Tanya Mittal, on the other hand, comes next and is in the safe zone.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar and Kunickaa Sadanand are at the bottom as of now. Among the bottom two, Awez seems to be the least active, which has sparked speculation that he could be the one to leave this week.

Still, these figures are only predictions and not the final outcome. The ultimate decision will be revealed by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, where one contestant will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.