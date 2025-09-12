Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 3: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results: After a grand premiere last month, the nineteenth season of Bigg Boss is getting interesting with each passing day. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the new season premiered on August 24 on Colors TV and has been entertaining fans since then.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 popular celebrities from television and the entertainment world. The contestants include names like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Mridul Tiwari, along with other well-known personalities.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaaz, made an exciting entry into Bigg Boss 19 last week as the show's first wild-card contestant. His arrival has added a fresh twist to the game. As the season moves forward, contestants are facing difficult tasks, nominations, and eliminations that challenge their patience, strategy, and ability to build relationships.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 3: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

Bigg Boss 19 has been full of surprises from the very beginning, keeping fans excited and eager for more. In the first two weeks, no contestants were eliminated, giving everyone a chance to showcase their personalities and game plans.

Now, as the third week is currently going on, the competition is getting tougher. Four contestants - Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar - have been nominated and are in danger of going home. This weekend, one or two of them may be eliminated from the show.

Viewers can vote for their favorite contestants to help them stay in the game. Voting lines are open until Friday, September 12, at 10 AM, so fans have the chance to decide who survives the next round of eliminations.

BIGG BOSS 19 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 3: NAGMA OR NATALIA TO EXIT BB 19?

Recent reports, social media trends, and a poll on Filmibeat's Twitter page suggest that Mridul Tiwari is currently leading in the votes, with Awez Darbar close behind. Both contestants are enjoying strong fan support and are safe for now.

On the other hand, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek are at the bottom of the voting list. This outcome was expected since both have been less active in the house compared to others.

However, it's important to remember that these are just predictions. The official results will be announced by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which will air on Sunday, September 14.