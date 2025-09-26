Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 5: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 5: The nineteenth season of Bigg Boss is heating up as the drama inside the house grows by the day. Superstar Salman Khan continues to host the popular reality show, which premiered on August 24 on Colors TV as well as JioHotstar, has been keeping fans entertained ever since.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 well-known celebrities from television and entertainment, including Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Mridul Tiwari, among others. Adding more excitement, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaaz, entered the house as the season's first wild-card contestant, bringing a fresh twist to the game.

As the season progresses, contestants are tackling tough tasks, facing nominations, and surviving eliminations that test their patience, strategy, and ability to build relationships.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 5: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

Bigg Boss 19 has been packed with twists and surprises from the very start, keeping viewers hooked. During the first two weeks, no contestants were eliminated, allowing housemates to reveal their strategies, skills, and personalities.

As the show enters its fifth week, the tension has intensified with six contestants now facing elimination. Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More are on the chopping block, and one of them may leave the Bigg Boss house this weekend.

Fans hold the power to decide who stays. Voting was open until Friday, September 26, at 10 AM, giving viewers the chance to support their favorite contestants and influence the outcome. With every vote counting, the competition is set to get even more intense in the upcoming episodes.

BIGG BOSS 19 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 5: PRANIT OR NEELAM TO EXIT BB 19?

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches the Weekend Ka Vaar, fan voting trends are creating a buzz on social media. Recent reports and online speculation suggest that Gaurav Khanna is currently leading, with Awez Darbar closely behind. Both contestants are enjoying strong fan support and are expected to stay safe for now. Following them are Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Pranit More and Neelam Giri are reportedly at the bottom of the voting charts. It's worth noting that these predictions are based on social media activity and polls. The official elimination results will be announced by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, September 28.