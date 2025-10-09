Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 7: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 7: The nineteenth season of Bigg Boss Hindi is getting more interesting with each passing day, promising high-voltage drama and entertainment. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, the show premiered in August and has quickly taken over television and social media with nonstop buzz.

Right from the first week, Bigg Boss 19 has delivered everything fans expect from Bigg Boss - heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, shocking turns, and strong friendships. Every episode brings a fresh dose of excitement, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

This year's edition features a dynamic mix of well-known faces from the entertainment world, including Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari, along with other talented contestants.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 7: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

The tension inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has reached new heights as the show enters its seventh week. With emotions running wild and alliances constantly shifting, this week's nominations have put six contestants in danger of elimination.

The nominated housemates are Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri. One of them will have to bid farewell to the show during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

The power to save their favorite contestant now lies with the audience. Viewers can vote until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM, to decide who continues their journey and who gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house.

BIGG BOSS 19 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 7: WHO WILL LEAVE THIS TIME?

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for another dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar, excitement is at its peak both inside and outside the house. Social media is flooded with discussions, polls, and fan theories about who might get evicted this week.

According to early voting trends, Mridul Tiwari has taken the top spot with the highest number of votes, while Baseer Ali is close behind with strong fan backing. Ashnoor Kaur holds a steady mid-level position, keeping her relatively safe for now.

However, things don't look great for Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri, who currently occupy the bottom positions in several online polls. Their low vote counts have sparked concern among fans, though these figures are based on unofficial sources and not the official Bigg Boss voting results.

The real suspense will break during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, October 12, when host Salman Khan reveals who will be evicted next. With unpredictable twists, shifting alliances, and fan wars in full swing, Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep audiences guessing week after week.