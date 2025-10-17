Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 8: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 8: Bigg Boss 19 has become the biggest talking point on television, delivering endless drama, emotions, and surprises since its premiere in August. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show has once again proved why it remains one of India's most-watched and most-discussed series year after year.

From explosive arguments and emotional meltdowns to unexpected alliances and heartfelt moments, every episode of Bigg Boss 19 brings a mix of chaos and entertainment that keeps fans hooked. The social media buzz surrounding the show only adds to the excitement, with viewers debating contestants' actions and predicting eliminations daily.

This season's contestant lineup is a perfect blend of talent and personality, featuring popular names like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari, among others. With such a dynamic group inside the house, Bigg Boss 19 continues to raise the entertainment bar with every passing week.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 8: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

Week eight of Bigg Boss 19 is turning intense as the competition inside the house reaches a new high. This week, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar find themselves in the elimination zone, facing the risk of eviction.

The tension is palpable, and now it's up to the audience to decide who stays and who leaves. Fans had the chance to cast their votes for their favourite contestants until Thursday (October 16) at 10 AM. The participant with the fewest votes will be evicted in this weekend's episode, marking another dramatic turn in the season.

BIGG BOSS 19 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 8: WHO WILL LEAVE THIS TIME?

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its Weekend Ka Vaar, anticipation among fans is soaring. Social media is flooded with predictions and voting polls, keeping viewers engaged in the drama even before the episode airs.

Unofficial polls suggest Gaurav Khanna is leading the charts, enjoying strong backing from his fanbase. Mridul Tiwari is close behind, maintaining steady support.

The competition at the lower end, however, is intense. Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri are reportedly receiving fewer votes, putting them at risk of eviction.

While these figures are based on fan discussions and not official results, they have already ignited widespread speculation and debate online, adding more excitement to the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.