Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 1: Natalia, Zeishan, Or Neelam, Who Will Get Eliminated In First WKW? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination This Week: Bigg Boss 19 kicked off last week with a grand premiere on Colors TV and JioCinema, pulling fans back into the world of nonstop drama and entertainment. Salman Khan returned as the host which set the stage for yet another thrilling season.

This year, Bigg Boss 19 has introduced 16 well-known celebrity contestants. The house now has stars like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik, among others. Their presence has already stirred excitement, sparking debates and predictions among viewers.

With so much action in the very beginning, audiences can expect this season to be packed with emotions, drama, and power-packed performances, making Bigg Boss 19 one of the most awaited reality shows of the year.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 1 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with high drama as the very first nomination task stirred unexpected chaos among the housemates. Bigg Boss surprised the contestants by announcing the nomination round, and the results left many of them shocked.

Seven contestants are currently facing the risk of elimination - Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek. Their future in the show depends entirely on the audience's support through voting.

The voting lines were kept open until Friday, August 29, at 10 AM. Fans now hold the power to decide who deserves another chance and who will become the first evicted contestant of the season.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 1: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

Looking at the performance, popularity, and overall contribution of the nominated contestants so far, it appears that Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Abhishek Bajaj, and Tanya Mittal are likely to remain safe this week.

That leaves Zeishan, Natalia, and Neelam as the probable bottom three contestants of BB 19's first eviction. Among them, Neelam might be the first participant to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 19 as she was hardly seen on the show in Week 1. Also, there might be a possibility of a no-eviction twist in the first week, like several previous seasons.

While this is just an early prediction, the actual eviction twist could still surprise everyone. We are eagerly waiting to see if our guess turns out to be true or if Bigg Boss has something unexpected in store.