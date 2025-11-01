Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 10: Neelam, Pranit, Or Kunickaa - Who Will Get Eliminated From BB 19 WKV? Update

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination This Week: Bigg Boss 19 has returned with a bang, taking over living rooms and trending charts since its premiere in August. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar, offering viewers a perfect mix of entertainment, emotions, and edge-of-the-seat drama. From heated confrontations to unexpected friendships, this season has kept fans hooked from day one.

Unlike previous editions, the lineup of Bigg Boss 19 features a carefully chosen mix of celebrities, each bringing their own spark and strategy to the show. The season began with 16 contestants, including popular names like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Mudit Tiwari.

Adding to the excitement, wild-card entrants Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar entered mid-season, shaking up existing alliances and injecting a fresh wave of energy into the house. Their arrival has led to shifting dynamics, intense rivalries, and renewed interest among viewers.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 8 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

As Bigg Boss 19 steps into its tenth week, tensions inside the house have reached an all-time high. The latest nominations have put nine contestants at risk of eviction - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik.

This week's elimination has sparked massive buzz online as fans rally behind their favorite stars. Social media platforms are flooded with hashtags, voting links, and passionate campaigns urging viewers to cast their votes before the deadline.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

The wait for another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 is almost over, and anticipation among fans has hit fever pitch. Early voting results suggest that Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik continue to dominate the popularity charts, backed by a massive wave of fan support. Pranit More and Tanya Mittal also maintain strong positions, securing consistent votes week after week.

In contrast, Farhana Bhatt sits in the middle of the rankings. However, the real battle seems to be unfolding at the bottom of the chart, where Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar are fighting hard to survive. If online buzz is any indication, either Malti or Kunickaa could be heading home this weekend.

HAS PRANIT MORE LEFT BIGG BOSS 19 HOUSE?

Adding to the tension are unconfirmed reports claiming that Pranit More has exited the show due to Dengue, though the makers have yet to release an official statement. With multiple twists in play and Salman Khan gearing up for another fiery Weekend Ka Vaar, this weekend's episode is set to be one of the most unpredictable and talked-about yet.

Keep watching this space for more updates!