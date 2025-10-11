Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 7: Neelam, Pranit Or Zeishan - Who Will Get Eliminated From BB 19 WKV? Update

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination This Week: The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 has once again taken over television screens, promising non-stop entertainment and drama for fans everywhere. Airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, the show made a grand comeback in August, instantly becoming the talk of social media. With Salman Khan returning as the dynamic host, the season has set the stage for yet another rollercoaster ride filled with surprises, emotions, and intense rivalries.

Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 celebrity contestants, each bringing their own charm, strategy, and energy to the house. The lineup includes popular faces like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik. Adding a new twist to the game, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar later entered as the wild-card contestants, stirring up fresh dynamics among the housemates.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 7 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

This week, six contestants are in danger - Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri. With each of them facing intense pressure, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar promises explosive confrontations and emotional moments as one housemate prepares to exit the show.

Voting lines remained open until 10 AM on October 10, allowing fans to show their support and save their favorites. The contestant receiving the fewest votes will be evicted, bringing another unexpected twist to the game.

As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on host Salman Khan, who will reveal the final results in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. With so much at stake, viewers can expect an episode filled with surprises, drama, and emotional goodbyes that will redefine the dynamics of the Bigg Boss 19 house.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 7: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 is reaching fever pitch as the show gears up for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar. According to early voting trends, Mridul Tiwari has emerged as a clear favorite, securing the highest number of votes so far. Close behind him is Baseer Ali, whose consistent fan following continues to keep him safe from elimination. Ashnoor Kaur maintains a comfortable mid-table position, suggesting that her steady popularity could help her sail through another week.

However, the bottom three contestants - Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri - appear to be in trouble. Online polls indicate that their voting numbers have dipped, placing them in the danger zone ahead of the crucial eviction episode. Among them, Neelam or Zeishan has the highest chances of eviction. Still, as these figures are based on unofficial sources, the actual outcome could hold some major surprises.

All eyes are now on Salman Khan, who will reveal the final results during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, October 12. With one contestant set to leave, viewers can expect emotional moments, shocking revelations, and plenty of drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.