Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Week 7: THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show Tonight? Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Week 7: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 shows no signs of slowing down as the new season continues to dominate TV screens and social media trends. The show, airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, made its grand return in August, instantly capturing fans' attention. With Salman Khan back as the charismatic host, viewers are in for another thrilling journey filled with drama, laughter, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 celebrity contestants, each showcasing their personalities, strategies, and unique charm inside the house. Among the well-known faces are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik. Adding more spice to the show, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar entered later as wild-card contestants, shaking up the group dynamics and bringing new energy to the game.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 7 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS' NAMES

The tension inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has reached a boiling point as six contestants - Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri - find themselves in danger of eviction this week. With emotions running high, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is set to deliver major confrontations, shocking revelations, and an emotional goodbye for one contestant.

Fans had the chance to vote for their favorites until 10 AM on October 10, with the contestant receiving the fewest votes facing elimination. The tension around this week's eviction has kept viewers glued to their screens, eager to see how the dynamics in the house will change.

As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on host Salman Khan, who will reveal the results in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. With so much at stake, fans can expect an episode packed with surprises, high-voltage drama, and emotional moments that could completely alter the game's course.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 7: WHO WILL LEAVE THIS TIME?

Amid rising buzz surrounding the Week 7 eviction of Bigg Boss 19, social media is abuzz with a viral claim suggesting that Zeishan Quadri has been evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Take a look at the post here:

However, an official announcement is still awaited.