BB19 EXCLUSIVE: Did Awez Darbar's Family Pay 2Cr For His Exit? Influencer Exposes Truth Behind His Elimination

Bigg Boss 19 Awez Darbar Exclusive: Popular dancer-choreographer and social media influencer Awez Darbar's elimination from Bigg Boss 19 in the last 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode came as a shock to many. Soon after his eviction, conspiracy theories that Awez's family paid the BB19 makers Rs 2 cr for his voluntary exit went viral on the internet. The rumor started to swirl around after the speculations of Awez Darbar and Baseer Ali's alleged common ex-girlfriend, Shubhi Joshi, entering the Salman Khan-hosted show as a wildcard contestant.

Recently, the internet personality sat down with Aditya Rana aka 'A Se Aadii' from Filmibeat and exposed the reality behind his eviction. He also shed light on his alleged ex-gf Shubhi, his wedding plans with Nagma Mirajkar and more. Read on...

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Awez Darbar's Family Paid 2 Cr For His Voluntary Exit? Truth EXPOSED

While Awez Darbar was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, his personal life became a hot topic of discussion. His BB19 journey ended on a shocking note, leaving his fans and followers disappointed. Recently, after his eviction, Awez cleared the air around voluntary exit conspiracy theories in an exclusive interview with A Se Aasii from Filmibeat.

He said, "When I came home, I was thinking that I had not done anything inside. I didn't do anything good. I came home thinking like this. Then, when I came home, people saw me. I mean, my mom saw me and she was shocked. How did you come now? You just came out of the house. Even I was shocked. I don't know what happened. I came home. My mom saw me and started crying. And she was also shocked. Why did you come here? Anam came, same thing. Nagma came, same thing. Anyway, they started making me feel better. And because of that, they started telling me everything. They said, 'You are trending outside. You are number one on Twitter.' 'Then how did I come out?'- this question came to my mind. How did I come out then?"

When Awez was asked about the Rs 2 cr payment buzz, he stated that neither he nor his family had any conversation like this with the creative team. He replied, "There is no truth in this. Gauahar doesn't know anything. Usse jitna bhi pata hai, sab yahi se pata chal raha hai. And she was also shocked. When I came out, she was like, 'How did this happen? I just gave him a pep talk and came out. Why is he out?'"

Will Awez Darbar Re-Enter Bigg Boss 19 As A Wildcard Contestant?

When he was asked if he was open to re-entering Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant, he quickly answered, "Why not?" He added, "Amaal ki bajaunga baad mei pehle mai woh 2 cr waale logo ke liya jayunga. 'Kya 2 cr'?"

Check out the full interview below: