Bigg Boss 19 First Contestant: Mridul Tiwari Or Shehbaz - Who Will Enter BB 19 House In Premiere Episode?

Bigg Boss 19 First Contestant: The wait for Bigg Boss 19 is almost over as the much-loved reality show is ready to hit television screens. After the huge success of Season 18, which ended with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy, fans are now looking forward to what the new season will bring. The premiere episode is just around the corner, and excitement is already at its peak.

BIGG BOSS SEASON 19 PREMIERE DATE, THEME & OTHER DETAILS

Bigg Boss 19 promises to raise the entertainment bar with more drama, conflicts, and unexpected turns. The makers recently dropped a promo that not only revealed the launch date but also gave a glimpse of this year's theme - "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar."

The theme adds an exciting twist to the format, introducing a new style of power play inside the Bigg Boss house. Unlike previous seasons, authority will be distributed differently, giving contestants new challenges and changing the way strategies are planned. This unique setup is expected to keep both housemates and viewers guessing.

As always, Salman Khan will return as the host, bringing his signature wit and sharp commentary to the weekend episodes. Bigg Boss 19 is all set for its grand launch on August 24, bringing fresh drama and entertainment for fans. This season comes with an exciting update for viewers - episodes will drop first on JioCinema/Hotstar at 9 PM, before their television telecast.

Later, the same episodes will be aired on Colors TV at 10:30 PM every night. This move makes the show more engaging, as digital audiences will get an early look at the daily drama before it unfolds on TV.

MRIDUL TIWARI OR SHEHBAZ BADESHA - WHO WILL ENTER BIGG BOSS 19 HOUSE?

Amid all this, Bigg Boss 19 gave a chance to the viewers to choose the first contestant through voting between social media star Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. While Elvish Yadav and his friends supported Mridul, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill asked fans to support her brother, Shehbaz.

The makers are going to announce the result in the premiere episode, and Bigg Boss fans are eager to know who among the two will finally get locked inside the BB 19 house with other celebrities. If we keep in mind the popularity, there are higher chances of Mridul winning the contest and entering the show. However, let's wait for the first episode to know the results.

