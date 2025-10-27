Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date Leaked? Here’s When BB 19 Makers Are Likely To Announce The Winner's Name

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 shows no signs of slowing down, with the reality series dominating TRP charts and social media trends week after week. Ever since its grand launch on Colors TV in August, the Salman Khan-hosted season has delivered a power-packed mix of drama, emotions, and entertainment, keeping fans glued to every episode.

From the very beginning, Bigg Boss 19 has stood out for its unpredictable nature. The house has witnessed everything-from fiery arguments and shifting alliances to emotional breakdowns and shocking twists-making sure viewers stay hooked from start to finish.

One major reason for the show's popularity is its dynamic and diverse contestant lineup. The season features well-known names such as Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari.

Each participant has brought a unique personality, gameplay, and spark to the show, adding more layers to the ongoing drama inside the Bigg Boss house.

BIGG BOSS 19 ENTERS 10TH WEEK AFTER SHOCKING DOUBLE ELIMINATION

Bigg Boss 19 has finally entered its last leg with only four weeks remaining for the finally. Interestingly, in the ninth week, the makers surprised viewers by announcing a double elimination with both Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali bidding adieu to the controversial reality show after receiving lesser votes as compared to the other nominated contestants.

Amid all this, the grand finale date of Bigg Boss Season 19 is currently doing the rounds on the social media.

BIGG BOSS 19 GRAND FINALE DATE LEAKED?

As per multiple reports circulating online, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to wrap up in December 2025. While fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation, speculation is rife that the show might get an extension and even welcome a new wild card contestant before the finale.

According to a tweet by BBTak, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is likely to be held on December 7, 2025. However, if the show receives a two-week extension or introduces a new participant, the finale date could be pushed further.

At present, the official Bigg Boss 19 social media handles have not released any confirmation about the finale schedule or the rumored extension. Until an official announcement is made by the makers, fans will have to wait and watch how long this dramatic and entertaining season continues to unfold.

Keep watching this space for more updates!