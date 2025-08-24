Bigg Boss 19: After Cutting Family Ties Amaal Mallik CONFIRMED For BB19? Dad Daboo Malik Drops Big Hint

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: The moment fans have been waiting for all year is finally here - the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is set to air tonight, and the internet is in total meltdown mode. Hosted by none other than the iconic Salman Khan, the newest season of India's biggest reality show is already dominating headlines, hashtags, and hearts.

From X (formerly Twitter) to Instagram, Bigg Boss 19 is trending everywhere, with fans and entertainment portals dropping fresh updates by the minute. Speculations are swirling, alleged contestant lists are going viral, and fan theories are flooding comment sections across platforms. The hype is unreal - and rightly so.

While Colors TV and JioCinema are tight-lipped about full details, leaks and teasers have only added fuel to the already blazing fire. Recently, the makers dropped a promo video of one of the contestants of BB19, without revealing his face or name, which seemed to be none other than renowned Bollywood composer-singer Amaal Mallik. Is Amaal really participating in Bigg Boss 19? Dad Daboo Malik has dropped a big hint ahead of the premiere episode tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants: Dad Daboo Malik Confirms Amaal Mallik's Participation?

As the buzz around Bigg Boss 19 reaches a fever pitch, the internet is abuzz with a new and unexpected name being linked to the show - singer and music composer Amaal Mallik.

It all began when a recent promo teaser for the show dropped online, featuring a silhouette and voice crooning 'Kaun Tujhe' from M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, which fans claim sounds eerily similar to Amaal. The cryptic visuals, paired with hints of musical elements, immediately set social media on fire. Soon after this, the comment section got flooded with fans guessing that it was Amaal. Interestingly, the song Kaun Tujhe is composed by Amaal. The caption of the promo video read, "Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane

Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, raat 9 baje sirf #JioHotstar par aur raat 10:30 baje @colorstv par."

While fans eagerly wait for the official confirmation of Amaal's participation, his dad and music director-composer-singer-actor Daboo Malik seems to have confirmed the buzz ahead of the grand premiere.

Taking to the comment section of the same Instagram post, Daboo Malik dropped the "🙌" emoji.

Amaal Mallik Controversial Post About Breaking Ties With Family, Clinical Depression

Back in March this year, Amaal Malik created a stir with his controversial Instagram post about breaking ties with his family. In the explosive Instagram post, the 35-year-old composer-singer opened up on being diagnosed with clinical depression and blamed his parents, Daboo Malik and Jyoti Malik, for the growing distance with his younger brother Armaan Malik.

Amaal Mallik Net Worth, Gf

According to a Taazatime report, Amaal Mallik's staggering net worth, as of 2025, is estimated to be around Rs 37.5 cr (approx.). Coming to his dating life, Amaal has always kept his private life away from the limelight. He hasn't revealed anything about his current relationship status.