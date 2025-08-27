Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik SINGLE? Singer-Composer's Love Confession From BB19 House Goes Viral | WATCH

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Viral Video: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik is widely known for his soul-stirring melodies and chart-topping Bollywood hits, but his latest appearance on Bigg Boss 19 is showing fans a completely new side of the artist. And honestly? They can't get enough of it.

Usually seen behind the mic or music console, Amaal has traded his studio for the high-drama, high-stakes reality world of Bigg Boss, and he's already becoming a standout. From cheeky pranks and witty one-liners to surprisingly candid confessions, the composer's lighter, fun-loving side is taking center stage inside the house. Amidst the nomination drama, Amaal's candid yet heartwarming confession about his love life inside the BB19 house has left everyone gushing over him.

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik Single?

Fans are pleasantly surprised to witness Amaal Mallik's unfiltered charm inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. His natural ease, occasional mischief, and bond with fellow contestants are turning him into one of the early favorites this season. Whether he's pulling harmless pranks or vibing to songs during tasks, Amaal's energy feels refreshingly genuine-something fans didn't often get to see in his otherwise professional public image.

The 35-year-old composer-singer, who caused a stir on the internet earlier this year with his controversial tweet about cutting family ties and battling clinical depression, has always managed to keep his personal life firmly under wraps, sparking curiosity among fans. Looks like the young musician has found love once again and is not single anymore.

Amaal Mallik Love Confession From Bigg Boss 19 Leaves Fan Gushing Over Him

While Amaal Mallik's playful and candid avatar is keeping the fans entertained, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant's recent heartfelt love confession to his "special person" has been going viral on the internet. In one of the video clips from last night's episode of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal was seen talking to one of the cameras while dedicating a message to the girl who appeared to be his ladylove.

In the viral clip, Amaal is heard saying, "I would like to say to my special person, who has not yet become special, who may be afraid that I have gone here, I will do something wrong here, or I will find someone here, it is not like that at all. I would like to say from the bottom of my heart to that person, if she is watching me, she will know that I am talking to her. That I am here and I have brought your respect with me. I have made a promise to you and you have promised me that when we meet after this show, we will talk to each other in a good way. We will understand each other. Maybe there will be something on this show that will be done in a different way in the world. Maybe you will see my bad habits on this show. You will see good habits. Maybe you will feel that I am very angry."

"But here the environment is like this. To play, you have to keep your voice and I am doing the same. But do not worry. Just know that I do not know if I should say this on national television or not, but I kind of have understood that, just in three months, I am missing you a lot. And I wish we had more time together. I could just meet you twice before I came here. I am missing you a lot. I hope we can meet again."

When Amaal Mallik Revealed His Ex-Gf Dumped Him Because Of His Religion

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal had revealed that during the time of Kabir Singh, when he was working on the music album, he was in a relationship with a girl and she dumped him because of his Muslim background.

"This is the first time I'm talking about my relationship in the open," he continued, adding, "The girl I was in a relationship with at that point in time married someone else. I was about to perform a gig when she called and said she's getting married but would elope if I came to her."