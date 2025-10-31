Bigg Boss 19 Latest Eviction Week 10: Who Is Going To Leave Bigg Boss House This Week? BB19 Elimination Update

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Eviction: Since its grand premiere on Colors TV in August, Bigg Boss 19 has become the talk of every household. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show continues to dominate TRP charts and social media trends, keeping fans eagerly tuned in every night.

Each episode unfolds with unpredictable drama, from fiery arguments and shifting alliances to emotional confessions and surprise twists. The intense atmosphere inside the house ensures that viewers are always on the edge of their seats, making Bigg Boss 19 one of the most gripping yet.

What truly sets Bigg Boss 19 apart is its powerhouse lineup of celebrities. Popular faces such as Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari bring their unique charm, strategies, and personalities to the show.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10: FULL LIST OF NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

The drama in Bigg Boss 19 has reached a breaking point as the show steps into its tenth week. A total of nine contestants are in danger of eviction this week - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik.

Meanwhile, fans have been rallying online, flooding voting platforms to keep their favorites safe from elimination. The voting window remained open until Friday, October 31, 10 AM, giving audiences the power to decide who stays and who bids farewell this week.

BIGG BOSS 19 EVICTION: WHICH CONTESTANT WILL LEAVE THIS WEEK?

The stage is set for another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19, and anticipation among fans is sky-high. Social media is buzzing with fan-made polls, trending hashtags, and endless discussions as viewers campaign to save their favorite contestants from eviction.

According to online voting trends, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik continue to dominate the popularity charts with strong audience support. Close behind are Pranit More and Tanya Mittal, who have consistently maintained solid fan bases since the start of the season. Farhana Bhatt, however, appears to be in a relatively uncertain middle zone, with her fate depending on last-minute votes.

The real battle for survival is unfolding at the bottom of the rankings, where Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar are fighting hard to stay in the game. Based on current trends, either Malti or Kunickaa could be the one to face eviction this week.

Though the polls are unofficial, they've sparked huge curiosity and debate online. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know the official results.