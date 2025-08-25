Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Ranked By Instagram Followers: Who Is Most Popular? Gaurav Khanna Stands At 9th Spot

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Popularity Ranking: Bigg Boss has returned to television in full swing with its nineteenth season, once again hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The much-awaited premiere on August 24 introduced viewers to a brand-new set of contestants. This season's lineup brings together a vibrant mix of television actors and popular social media influencers, promising plenty of drama and entertainment ahead.

BIGG BOSS 19 FULL CONTESTANTS LIST

Bigg Boss 19 has started with a star-studded lineup, bringing together actors, social media personalities, and entertainers under one roof. Among the 16 contestants who entered the house are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, and Zeishan Quadri, among others. Over the next three months, these names are set to keep viewers hooked with their drama, clashes, and friendships.

The excitement is already high as the first full episode is set to air tonight (August 25), in which Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to eliminate one contestant on Day 1 itself. While the house is already buzzing with new rivalries, fans are equally curious to know who among the contestants enjoys the strongest fanbase on social media.

Contrary to assumptions that TV stars like Gaurav Khanna or social media influencers like Mridul Tiwari would top the list, the crown goes to Awez Darbar. Yes, you read that right! With a massive Instagram following, Aawez has left his co-contestants far behind, making him the most-followed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 by a huge margin.

While Awez Darbar leads the popularity chart on social media with the highest number of Instagram followers, Ashnoor Kaur and Nagma Mirajkar take the next spots. Surprisingly, Gaurav Khanna has secured the ninth position among the most-followed contestants on Instagram this season.

BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTS' INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS

Awez Darbar - 30.5 million

Ashnoor Kaur - 9.8 million

Nagma Mirajkar - 7.8 million

Neelam Giri - 5 million

Mridul Tiwari - 4.9 million

Amaal Malik - 4 million

Tanya Mittal - 2.5 million

Natalia Janoszek - 1.7 million

Gaurav Khanna - 1.2 million

Baseer Ali - 1.2 million

Pranit More - 441k

Abhishek Bajaj - 400k

Nehal Chudasama - 168k

Kunickaa Sadanand - 114k

Farrhana Bhatt - 48.3k

Zeishan Quadri - 45k

Which Bigg Boss 19 contestant did you like the most in the premiere episode? Share your views in the comments section below.