Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 2: Ashnoor Gets Immunity; Who Will Be Nominated For Elimination?

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 2: Bigg Boss 19 has been ruling the screens for a week now and it has definitely left everyone brimming with an opinion. The makers have brought together an interesting line up of contestants along with a theme of gharwalon ki sarkaar, each contestant has managed to bring a new flavour to the game. In fact, the ongoing tiffs and the tasks on BB19 has managed to leave the audience quite excited. In fact, the first weekend ka vaar came with a lot of reality checks for the audience and for the contestants.

Interestingly, the first week witnessed the nominations of seven contestants including Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Natalia Janoszek and Pranit More. While the fight to survival was intense on Bigg Boss 19 week 1, no eviction took place on the show in the first week. Needless to say, all eyes have been set on the next nomination task for week 2.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 2 Nomination Task Details

According to a tweet going viral on micro-blogging site Twitter, the nomination task took place in the Room of Faith wherein three contestants standing in the red triangle will be at the risk of elimination while the other three contestants in green triangle have to choose one person from the red group to be nominated. To note, Ashnoor Kaur has been safe from nominations post winning the immunity after Kunickaa Sadanand was sacked from captaincy.

Who Are Nominated For Elimination On Bigg Boss 19 Week 2?

As per the viral tweet, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali and Nagma Mirajkar stood in red triangle and were at the risk of nomination in the first round following which Awez was nominated for elimination. Reportedly, along with Awez, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik have been nominated for elimination. However, the official announcement for the nominated contestants are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar got a major reality check during the weekend ka vaar wherein host Salman Khan called out the renowned social media influencer for being silent and missing in action in the house. It will be interesting to see if new week will bring a new twist in the strategies of the contestants of Bigg Boss 19.