Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 5: Ashnoor, Gaurav & These 4 Contestants Get Nominated For Eviction

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 5: The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19 has been full of excitement, keeping both contestants and viewers engaged. The show, which started a month ago, has already seen numerous twists and turns. Recently, the "weekend ka vaar" episode with Salman Khan brought significant changes. Gaurav Khanna was criticised for being passive in the game, which served as a wake-up call for him. Salman Khan also addressed Ashnoor Kaur's alleged insincere relationship with Abhishek Bajaj. He advised Abhishek to be cautious in the house. This revelation added another layer of intrigue to the show.

Meanwhile, the elimination round on Bigg Boss 19 introduced an unexpected twist. Among the five nominated contestants-Abhishek, Ashnoor, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali-Nehal was seemingly eliminated but was actually moved to a secret room to add more drama. As Bigg Boss 19 enters its fifth week, viewers can anticipate more surprises and drama unfolding in the house. Amid this, all eyes are set on the upcoming nominations for week 5 on Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 5

Interestingly, the new nominations task will have the BB activity area turned into commentary room wherein housemates are divided into two teams and contestants will be sent in pairs (one from each team) to do the commentary on live footages. Team Red was led by Shehbaz Badesha and included Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali & Zeishan Quadri. On the other hand, Team Blue was led by Pranit More and included Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar & Neelam Giri. It was reported the Nehal Chudasama will be having a major role in deciding the winner of the task

Bigg Boss 19: Who are Nominated In Week 5?

As per a viral tweet, Shehbaz's team had won the task. As a result, Pranit's team was nominated for eviction this week. Yes! The nominated contestants in week 5 include Pranit, Ashnoor, Gaurav, Pranit, Mridul, Awez & Neelam and it will definitely be a tough fight to survive in the house this week.

Bigg Boss 19: How To Vote For Nominated Contestants

If you're looking to save them from elimination, here's a simple guide to help you cast your vote. To begin voting, ensure you have an active JioHotstar subscription. Once subscribed, use your smartphone to log into your account. Search for Bigg Boss 19 in the app's search bar. When the show appears on your screen, click on it. You can either hit the live button or select any recent episode to watch. As the episode plays, a voting option will become available on your screen. As images of nominated contestants appear, select the contestant you wish to save by clicking on their picture. After making your choice, submit your vote to complete the process.

