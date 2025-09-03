Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 2: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 2: The nineteenth season of Bigg Boss has finally returned on Colors TV, and the excitement is already sky-high. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season premiered last month (on August 24) with a grand launch, setting the stage for weeks of drama, rivalries, and unexpected twists that fans eagerly look forward to every year.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 popular celebrities locked inside the Bigg Boss house, each aiming to outshine the others and claim the winner's trophy. The lineup includes television favorites and well-known faces such as Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Mridul Tiwari, among others.

With the competition heating up, these contestants must win over audiences while surviving nominations, eliminations, and tough challenges designed to test patience and strategy. As alliances form and rivalries spark, Bigg Boss Season 19 promises non-stop entertainment, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

BIGG BOSS 19 NOMINATIONS WEEK 2 DETAILS

Bigg Boss 19 has already surprised fans with its twists and turns. In the very first week, no one was eliminated, giving all housemates a fair chance to showcase their game. As the second week moves forward, a total of five contestants have been nominated, who are now in danger of elimination. The nominated housemates include Amaal Malik, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand. One of them will be walking out of the Bigg Boss 19 house this weekend.

Fans had until Friday, September 5, 10 AM to cast their votes and support their favorites. With such a lineup of nominated contestants, the competition is tougher than ever. Curious to know which celebrity is getting the most support and who might be in danger? Stay tuned as we bring you the latest voting trends and inside updates from the house.

BIGG BOSS 19 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 2: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

According to the latest reports and social media polls, Mridul Tiwari and Amaal Malik continue to enjoy strong fan support and are at the top of the voting table, which keeps them safe for now.

On the other hand, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, and Kunickaa Sadanand are currently at the bottom. However, the difference between them is minimal as the voting lines began just last night. Among the bottom three, Awez is comparatively less active so far, and there are higher chances of his eviction this week.

However, this is only a prediction, and the confirmed result will be revealed by Salman Khan during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.