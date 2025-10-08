Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 7: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 7: Television screens are once again lit up with nonstop drama as Bigg Boss 19 takes center stage on Colors TV. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the latest season premiered in August and has already become one of the most talked-about reality shows of the year.

From fiery clashes to unexpected alliances, Bigg Boss 19 wasted no time in grabbing attention. Within just a few episodes, audiences witnessed intense confrontations, emotional moments, and major twists that kept social media buzzing and fans hooked.

This season brings together popular celebrities under one roof, each adding their own spark to the chaos. The lineup includes Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari, among others.

BIGG BOSS 19 NOMINATIONS WEEK 7 DETAILS

As Bigg Boss 19 steps into its sixth week, the atmosphere inside the house is more intense than ever. This week, six contestants - Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri - find themselves on the nomination list, and one of them will be shown the exit door this weekend.

The fate of these contestants now rests in the hands of the viewers. Fans can cast their votes until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM, deciding who stays and who leaves the Bigg Boss house.

BIGG BOSS 19 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 7: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

As Bigg Boss 19 heads toward its highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar, social media is buzzing with fan predictions and voting trends. Current voting trends suggest that Mridul Tiwari is leading the pack with the highest votes, followed closely by Baseer Ali. Both enjoy strong fan support, keeping them safe for now. Ashnoor Kaur has also secured a steady position in the middle ranks.

However, the bottom of the chart paints a different picture. Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri appear to be receiving the fewest votes, putting them in danger of eviction. It's important to note that these numbers come from unofficial online polls and fan-based discussions, not the show's official voting results.

The real twist will unfold during Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday, October 12, when host Salman Khan reveals who will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house. Until then, fans continue to rally behind their favorites, making Week 7 one of the most unpredictable phases of the season so far.