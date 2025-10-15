Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 8: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 8: India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss returned with its nineteenth season on Colors TV in August this year, bringing a fresh wave of drama, emotions, and entertainment. Since its grand premiere, the show has dominated headlines, keeping viewers glued to their screens with back-to-back twists and fiery confrontations.

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with a bang as heated arguments, surprise friendships, and emotional moments filled the house within the first few days. Social media has been buzzing non-stop, proving once again that Bigg Boss remains one of India's most-watched and discussed TV shows.

Adding to the excitement is a dynamic mix of celebrity contestants who bring their unique personalities and energy to the Bigg Boss house. The Bigg Boss Season 19 lineup features stars like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari, among others - all set to battle it out for the coveted title under Salman Khan's powerful hosting.

BIGG BOSS 19 NOMINATIONS WEEK 8 DETAILS

As Bigg Boss 19 enters its eighth week, the competition is heating up inside the house. Emotions are running high as four contestants - Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar - have landed in this week's elimination zone.

With tensions soaring, all eyes are now on the audience, whose votes will decide the next eviction. Fans can support their favorite contestants by voting until Thursday, October 16, at 10 AM. The contestant receiving the fewest votes will have to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house this weekend.

BIGG BOSS 19 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 8: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its Weekend Ka Vaar, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Social media is abuzz with voting polls and predictions about who might stay and who could face eviction this week.

According to unofficial online polls, Gaurav Khanna continues to dominate the voting charts, holding the top spot with massive fan support. Mridul Tiwari isn't far behind with consistent votes from her supporters.

However, the battle at the bottom looks tense. Malti Chahar Neelam Giri are struggling with fewer votes, putting their positions in serious jeopardy. While these numbers reflect fan-based discussions rather than the official results, they have already sparked intense speculation online.