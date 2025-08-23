Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Total Count: How Many Participants Will Enter BB 19 House In Premiere Episode? DEETS

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Episode: India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss (Hindi) is back to entertain viewers with its nineteenth season after the success of Bigg Boss 18, won by Karan Veer Mehra. With Bigg Boss 19 premiere just hours away from its debut and fans are eagerly awaiting its first episode.

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to return with more drama and bigger surprises. The makers released a promo, earlier this month, that not only confirmed the premiere date but also revealed this season's theme - Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

This twist brings a whole new power play inside the house, where the usual dynamics will be shaken up and a fresh system of authority will decide the game's course. Salman Khan, with his trademark style and wit, hints that the season will challenge contestants like never before.

BIGG BOSS 19 OVERVIEW: THEME, PREMIERE DATE, & TIME DETAILS

The wait is almost over as Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its grand launch on August 24 on Colors TV at 10:30 pm daily. What makes this edition stand out is its unusual theme, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar." Inspired by the concept of democracy, the Bigg Boss house will now function like a Parliament, where the contestants themselves hold the reins of power.

Another interesting factor is going to be the daily episodes releasing on JioHotstar before Colors TV. Yes, you read that right! While the episodes are going to premiere on the OTT giant at 9 pm, the same episode is going to air on TV at 10:30 pm.

The recently released promo, hosted by Salman Khan, teases an exciting twist in the gameplay. For the first time, housemates will be given the authority to make crucial decisions inside the house - ranging from tasks to strategy to household dynamics.

This new format is expected to fuel heated debates, forge unpredictable alliances, and spark dramatic clashes as players fight not just for survival but also for control.

With its Parliament-style setup, shifting power balance, and Salman Khan's signature hosting flair, Bigg Boss 19 is set to deliver high-voltage entertainment from day one.

Fans can expect a season filled with strategy, surprises, and nonstop drama that will keep audiences hooked throughout.

BIGG BOSS 19 TOTAL CONTESTANTS: HOW MANY PARTICIPANTS WILL ENTER BB 19?

Ever since its announcement, fans are wondering how many contestants are going to get locked inside the Bigg Boss 19. Well, we've got to know that a total of 16 celebrities will enter the BB 19 house during the premiere night.

While several known names including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Amaal Malik are rumoured to be a part of the controversial reality show, the final roaster will be unveiled during the premiere.

Keep watching this space for more updates!