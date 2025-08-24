Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Mridul Tiwari? YouTuber Once Made News For Lamborgini Accident - Age, Net Worth

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: The stage is ready for one of television's biggest reality shows as Bigg Boss 19 makes its grand entry tonight (August 24). Airing on Colors TV and JioCinema, the new season promises nonstop drama, unexpected twists, and Salman Khan's signature hosting style.

This year's launch carries extra buzz as viewers are curious to know which celebrities will step inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. For the next three months, these contestants will be locked together under constant cameras, battling not only tasks and eliminations but also relationships, strategies, and power struggles.

With just hours left for the premiere, social media is already buzzing with speculations about the contestant line-up, possible twists in the format, and the surprises that Bigg Boss 19 will bring. As the curtain lifts, one thing is certain - this season will deliver entertainment, drama, and controversies that will keep audiences hooked from day one.

BIGG BOSS SEASON 19 PREMIERE EPISODE & CONTESTANTS' DEETS

As the clock ticks closer to the 9 pm premiere of Bigg Boss 19, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The celebrity reality show is ready to introduce its new line-up of contestants, promising three months of drama, strategy, and nonstop entertainment. This season's rumoured list has already created a stir on social media.

Names like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Amaal Malik, and Abhishek Bajaj are being widely discussed as possible participants. While the official confirmation will happen during the launch episode, the buzz is enough to keep audiences hooked.

Adding to the curiosity is the speculation around Mridul Tiwari, a popular social media influencer often in the news for his controversies. His entry could add a fresh dynamic to the Bigg Boss house, given his bold personality and strong online following. Fans are already debating how he might handle the pressure, the constant cameras, and the inevitable clashes inside the house.

WHO IS MRIDUL TIWARI? ALL ABOUT CONTROVERSIAL SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER

Mridul Tiwari, a well-known YouTuber and social media personality, has been making headlines as he gears up to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. With his witty desi humor, comic timing, and relatable style, the 24-year-old influencer, born on July 8, 2000, has built a massive fan following across digital platforms.

He runs a self-titled YouTube channel, The MriDul, which boasts over 19 million subscribers. On Instagram, he enjoys a strong fan base of 4.7 million followers. Audiences love him for his comic gestures, local dialect, and funny expressions, which make his content widely relatable and entertaining.

Hailing from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Mridul currently resides in Noida. His journey to stardom began in 2019, when a video on school life went viral and completely changed his career. Since then, he has consistently created comedy-driven content that connects with audiences across India.

Beyond content creation, Mridul is known for his love of luxury cars. His collection reportedly includes around 12 high-end cars, with brands like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW in his garage. Although he has never publicly disclosed his net worth, it is believed that he earns a substantial annual income through YouTube and brand collaborations.

MRIDUL TIWARI CONTROVERSY: HE WAS IN NEWS FOR LAMBORGINI ACCIDENT INCIDENT?

Every success journey has its ups and downs, and for YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, one such setback came in the form of an unfortunate car accident linked to his Lamborghini. Earlier this year, Noida's Sector 94 witnessed a shocking incident when a red Lamborghini rammed into two laborers who were working on a footpath near an under-construction building.

The video of the crash quickly went viral, showing the driver, later identified as Deepak from Ajmer, Rajasthan, asking, "Koi mar gaya hai idhar? (Has anyone died here?)." The victims were identified as 40-year-old Dijen Ravi Das and 50-year-old Rambhu Kumar. Both were immediately admitted to Noida's district hospital, where doctors confirmed they had suffered leg fractures.

Further investigation revealed that the luxury car was not owned by the driver. The Lamborghini was registered in the name of Mridul Tiwari, a popular YouTuber with millions of followers. According to Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla, Deepak, who works as a car dealer, had come to test-drive the Pondicherry-registered car, which Tiwari had put up for sale. The accident occurred during this test drive.

Though Mridul was not driving the vehicle, his name came into the spotlight, drawing media and public attention for reasons far removed from his comedy content.