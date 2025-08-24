Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Neelam Giri? All About Bhojpuri Actress Linked To Superstar Nirahua’s Brother

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The show begins tonight (August 24) on Colors TV and JioCinema, once again hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Known for his charismatic style, Salman will guide viewers through another rollercoaster journey filled with emotions, fights, and fun.

Every year, Bigg Boss keeps audiences guessing about its celebrity contestants, and Season 19 is no different. Social media is flooded with speculations about who will be entering the house this time. Once inside, the Bigg Boss 19 contestants will face challenges, weekly tasks, and eliminations while also dealing with shifting friendships, rivalries, and strategies to survive in the game.

BIGG BOSS SEASON 19 GRAND PREMIERE & CONTESTANTS' UPDATE

Social media is abuzz with discussions about the possible contestant line-up. Names like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Amaal Malik, and Abhishek Bajaj are trending, although the official reveal will only happen during the launch episode. The speculations have already set the stage for a season packed with curiosity and excitement.

Among the rumored participants, Neelam Giri has been drawing attention. Known for featuring in Bhojpuri films and social media videos, her entry could bring a fresh spark to the Bigg Boss house. Fans are already wondering how she might tackle the intense atmosphere of constant surveillance, tough tasks, and heated confrontations.

WHO IS NEELAM GIRI? BIOGRAPHY, RUMOURED BOYFRIEND & INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS

Neelam Giri, one of the most loved faces in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, is all set to bring a Bhojpuri touch to Bigg Boss Season 19. Known for her charming screen presence and clean image, she has worked alongside popular stars like Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in songs and films. Reports suggest that she has already made her entry into the Bigg Boss house this season.

Born on 3rd September 1995 in West Bengal, Neelam Giri hails originally from Uttar Pradesh. She comes from a humble family background, with her father running a hardware shop. Despite these modest beginnings, Neelam carved her own path to stardom with her talent and dedication.

Bigg Boss 19 Streaming Platform: How To Watch Bigg Boss Season 19 Episode 1 Online? Check STEPS Here

The 29-year-old star first rose to fame with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's song Dhaniya Hamar Naya Badi Ho, which became a massive hit and turned her into an overnight sensation. Her growing popularity led to film offers, and she eventually made her acting debut in the movie Babul in 2021. Over time, Neelam has become a household name in the Bhojpuri industry, admired for her romantic songs and graceful performances.

Apart from films and songs, Neelam is also a social media star. She is highly active on Instagram, where she has around 4.9 million followers. Known for sharing stunning photos and reels in both traditional and western outfits, Neelam enjoys massive fan engagement.

Her traditional looks, in particular, have won her admiration for being the perfect blend of beauty and values. Unlike some contemporaries, Neelam Giri is known for staying away from vulgarity and is often seen as a "sanskaari heroine" of Bhojpuri cinema.

Media reports have often linked Neelam Giri with Pravesh Lal Yadav, the younger brother of Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'. Although neither of them has confirmed the relationship, they have been spotted together several times. Their on-screen chemistry in music videos and songs has also been widely loved by fans.