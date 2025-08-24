Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Pranit More? Why Comedian Was ASSAULTED For Comment On Veer Pahariya? DEETS

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: The stage is set for the return of television's biggest reality show as Bigg Boss launches its 19th season tonight (August 24), on Colors TV and JioCinema. Adding to the excitement, superstar Salman Khan is once again hosting the show, bringing his charm, wit, and signature style to guide contestants and entertain viewers.

Even before its telecast, Bigg Boss 19 has created a storm on social media with endless discussions about the celebrity contestants who will step into the house this year. As always, the makers have kept the final list under wraps, leaving fans eager to see which popular personalities will enter the iconic house.

Once the contestants are locked inside, their journey will be anything but easy. From emotional moments and heated fights to fun banter and unexpected twists, the house will test their patience and survival skills. Weekly tasks, surprise eliminations, shifting friendships, and brewing rivalries will keep the drama alive for the next few months.

ALL ABOUT BIGG BOSS SEASON 19 PREMIERE & PARTICIPANTS' UPDATE

The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is only getting stronger as the premiere approaches, with social media flooded by speculations over this year's contestants. While the official line-up will be revealed during the launch episode, discussions online have already kept fans hooked.

Names like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Baseer Ali, and Abhishek Bajaj are among the most talked about, sparking curiosity about the mix of celebrities entering the house this season. Each name trending online has added to the suspense and excitement.

What's grabbing even more attention is the possibility of stand-up comedian Pranit More joining the show. Known for his comedy and entertaining social media videos, he could add a new spark to the game. His personality and popularity might make him a strong contender, but fans are equally curious to see how he handles the high-pressure environment of Bigg Boss.

WHO IS PRANIT MORE? BIOGRAPHY & CONTROVERSY WITH VEER PAHARIYA

Pranit More has carved a niche for himself in the comedy scene with his sharp humor and relatable content. Performing in both Marathi and Hindi, he has built a strong fanbase through live shows, social media, and YouTube.

On Instagram, Pranit connects with audiences through his two handles, @rj_pranit (431k followers) and @maharashtrianbhau (719k followers), where his witty posts and reels have made him popular among young followers. His YouTube channel, Pranit More (1.06 subscribers), further showcases his talent with stand-up clips and sketches inspired by everyday life, cultural quirks, and personal experiences.

Interestingly, comedy was not Pranit's first career choice. He initially dreamed of becoming a pilot but later pursued work as a Radio Jockey, where he spent four years entertaining listeners. His career took a new turn during his graduation days when he won the Canvas Laugh competition, which inspired him to chase stand-up comedy as a profession.

Today, Pranit performs live across India, hosts film-related events, and continues to expand his reach as one of the emerging voices in Indian comedy. With his unique style and strong connection with audiences, he is quickly becoming a name to watch in the stand-up circuit.

PRANIT MORE-VEER PAHARIYA CONTROVERSY EXPLAINED

In February this year, RJ Pranit More revealed a shocking incident that took place earlier this year after one of his live shows in Solapur, Maharashtra. The comedian alleged that he was physically attacked by a group of men for reportedly making a joke about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya, grandson of veteran politician Sushilkumar Shinde.

According to Pranit's statement, a group of around 11-12 men approached him after the show, initially posing as fans asking for photos. However, the situation soon turned violent when they began punching and kicking him, leaving him injured.

The comedian's team identified the leader of the group as Tanveer Shaikh, who along with his associates allegedly warned Pranit against making jokes about Pahariya in the future. One of the attackers reportedly threatened him saying, "Agli baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!"

Reacting to the controversy back then, Veer Pahariya himself denied any involvement in the assault and expressed regret over the incident in a comment on Pranit's social media post.

The attack sparked widespread outrage in the comedy community and beyond. Popular comedians including Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra, Ishitta Arun, and Mallika Dua had strongly condemned the violence and demanded strict action against the culprits.