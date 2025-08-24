Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Tanya Mittal? Model Who Went Viral At Maha Kumbh And Spoke On Pahalgam Attack

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season, starting tonight (August 24) on Colors TV and JioCinema. The reality show, hosted once again by superstar Salman Khan, promises an exciting mix of drama, emotions, and entertainment. His trademark style, humor, and guidance will once again shape the journey of the housemates.

Even before its grand premiere, Bigg Boss 19 has become a trending topic online. Viewers are buzzing with speculations about which celebrities will step into the house this year. The makers have kept the names of contestants a mystery, heightening curiosity and building anticipation for the big reveal.

As the new season kicks off, fans can expect unexpected twists, emotional breakdowns, and intense rivalries to unfold, keeping Bigg Boss 19 at the center of conversations for months to come.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BIGG BOSS 19 PREMIERE & CONTESTANTS

As the clock ticks closer to the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, excitement on social media has reached a fever pitch. Fans are busy speculating about the celebrity contestants who will walk through the doors of Salman Khan's iconic reality show this season.

Among the names trending online, model and influencer Tanya Mittal has caught everyone's attention. Viewers are curious to watch how she will tackle with the unpredictable atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house.

Alongside Tanya, several other celebrities have sparked buzz as potential contestants. Rumoured names include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Baseer Ali, and Abhishek Bajaj. While the final line-up will only be unveiled during the launch episode, the chatter around these stars has only heightened the suspense.

WHO IS TANYA MITTLA? MODEL WENT VIRAL DURING THE MAHA KUMBH

Tanya Mittal is a well-known influencer and entrepreneur who has built a strong presence both online and offline. She first gained national attention during the Maha Kumbh, when an emotional video she shared about the tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya went viral. In the clip, Tanya spoke about witnessing people losing their lives while she tried to help by offering water to victims. The heartfelt video brought her into the spotlight and made her a familiar face across the country.

Apart from her viral moment, Tanya has achieved success in multiple fields. She was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant held in Lebanon. An Architecture graduate from Chandigarh University, she later turned her passion into entrepreneurship.

She is the founder of her brand Handmade with Love by Tanya, which features handbags, saris, and handcuffs. Using her social media platforms, she actively promotes her products while also sharing spiritual stories and personal experiences with her audience.

Today, Tanya enjoys a massive following of over 2.5 million Instagram users and has even started her own podcast, adding another milestone to her career. From modeling and pageantry to business and digital influence, she continues to evolve while inspiring many young followers.

She reportedly earns around Rs 6 lakhs per month, with most of her income coming from promoting her company and its products. Her Instagram bio highlights her as the "youngest millionaire," and if reports are accurate, the social media influencer currently has an estimated net worth of Rs 2 crores. However, it is not officially confirmed.

TANYA MITTAL'S CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ON PAHALGAM ATTACK

Tanya Mittal, who had claimed to be associated with the tourism departments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, found herself at the center of controversy after commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack. In a video that has since been deleted from her social media accounts, the influencer remarked that "terrorism has no religion."

She stated, "Speaking on this issue is very critical and sensitive for me. In the media, there is talk of terrorists and terrorism. I, however, believe terrorism has no religion."

Emphasizing the sensitivity of the matter, she further added, "This is a time when we must think with sensitivity... Terrorism has no religion. India has only one religion, and that is Bharatiya. We are all Indians, and we are united in this."

Her comments sparked backlash, with many users tagging the official accounts of both states' tourism ministries and questioning whether such individuals should represent them as 'brand ambassadors.' Soon after, the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh tourism departments issued clarifications, distancing themselves from Mittal and confirming that she had no official association with them.